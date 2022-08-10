Waupun Truck-n-Show rolls on

WAUPUN – The big rigs are rolling into town for this weekend’s Waupun Truck-n-Show.
Now in its 33rd year, the event draws thousands of spectators and truck drivers to the grounds around the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St.
Truckers from across the United States and Canada are expected to proudly display their glistening vehicles on Friday and Saturday for all to admire. A shuttle service will take spectators from designated parking areas to the festival grounds. Admission to the grounds is free.
The event begins with registration on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the first 200 registrants receiving a 33rd anniversary dash plaque.
Exhibitor displays will run from noon to 9 p.m., a fish fry by LeRoy Meats and the Fox Lake Snowmobile Club from 4 to 8 p.m., milk truck competition from 6 to 7 p.m. with awards to follow and free music from Star Six Nine from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The parade auction and program will be held at 7 p.m. The auction offers lead positions in the “Lights of the Night Convoy,” which begins at 9 p.m. Waupun turns off all of the street lights on Main Street so the trucks can display an array of lights during the night parade. Auction proceeds benefit Reach Relief, which provides meals and other assistance to children in the Waupun Area School District.
Saturday begins with a pancake breakfast held by the Waupun Lions Club from 7 to 11 a.m. at Rock River Intermediate School. Truck registration runs from 7 to 10 a.m., with parade-only registration from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fun continues with exhibitor displays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., truck judging from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., VFW/American Legion Color Guard and National Anthem starting at noon, followed by the Make-A-Wish program and parade auction, again offering lead positions for cash.
The Rides of Pride parade starts at 3 p.m., with awards to follow. Musical entertainment features The Presidents performing inside the Community Center from 8 p.m. to midnight.
A variety of food and beverages will be offered both days.
The Waupun Truck-n-Show is a nonprofit organization run completely by volunteers. A special auction will be held Saturday in honor of Ron Vande Zande, the organization’s former president who died Dec. 27, 2021. His family will be auctioning off his collection of Waupun Truck-n-Show model trucks.
Upon his death, Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve praised Vande Zande’s contributions to the event.
“He had transitioned away from a leadership role over the last couple of years, so there’s a committed group of volunteers that will continue the Truck-n-Show legacy,” she said. “But it shouldn’t go without notice the work that Ron put into helping get it all started and making it into what it is today. It does have a significant impact in that people come from afar to enjoy that event and it is a definite economic value to the community. He is going to be dearly missed because he was a pioneer in so many ways.”
Vande Zande also served on the Waupun Fire Department for 46 years and retired as assistant fire chief. The proceeds of the special auction will go to the Waupun Fire Department.
WAUPUN TRUCK N SHOW
Lynn Jones of Berlin was just one of many trucking enthusiasts polishing off raindrops in time for judging at the 31st annual Waupun Truck N Show Saturday morning.
Truckers and truck enthusiasts shared knowledge from their favorite topic Saturday at the 31st annual Waupun Truck N Show. Shown sharing stories are, from left, John and Tiffany Herdrich of Portage with Pete Schuelke and Connie Smith.
Viewers of this impressive rig read about the late "Big Ed Kimball" and his importance to Kimball Transportation Satuday morning at the Waupun Truck N Show. Standing from left are Austin Metko, Austin's grandpa Ken Carpenter and Austin's mom Vicki Metko.
It was extreme polishing 101 as Evan Ross of Omro put the final shine on a Picket Transport truck Saturday morning. There wasn't a moment to spare as truck enthusiasts rushed to beat the deadline before "rags down" was declared.
It wasn't hard to see the love, both of each other and trucking as Annand Gary Geib put the final shine on the truck from Gambler Trucking of Waldo. Gary was parade marshal last year and the couple have been repeat competitors in the Waupun Truck N Show for years.
Even though trucks were the focus of the 31st annual Waupun Truck N Show, the bulldog mascot for GLK Trucking of McFarland also got some recognition. Here Everet Pitzen pats the dog statue as his uncle Juan Palomeque looks on.
WAUPUN -- The line of truckers waiting to register for Waupun's 31st annual Truck N Show was long by 11 a.m. Friday. More than 150 trucks had registered, and the line was still long to join the event that continues through today.
WAUPUN -- Having fun cleaning up their parents truck, are, from the front, Tenleigh Pete, 7, Beckum Pete, 8 and Jaelyn Pete, 10, of Mineral Point. This is the family's sixth year at the Waupun Truck-N-Show, that continues through today. The kids' parents own Pete Transfer LLC.
The 31st annual Waupun Truck N Shpow began Friday and continues through Today. Above, Wade Riffey of Reedsburg polishes the tires on a 2020 Peterbilt 389 while John Maddalelno of Cincinnati, Iowa, looks on.
Anthony Tonn, left, Lois DeHaan, Steve Ohlmiller and Jason Tonn stand as the truck with a flag drove by. The parade went on for over an hour, and downtown was packed with spectators for the 31st Annual Truck-N-Show parade.
Crowds of truck enthusiasts and those who love them attended the 31st annual Waupun Truck N Show Saturday, and took advantage of the food and fun. Truckers were universally enthusiastic about the event, which is one of few across the nation that hasn't been cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Few masks were seen outside in the open air, but more were observed inside, as event organizers desired.
WAUPUN TRUCK N SHOW
Hundreds of truckers wait in line to register for Waupun's Truck-n-Show in 2020.
Former Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel thanks Ron Vande Zande of the Waupun Truck-n-Show for his charitable efforts in 2018. Vande Zande died in 2021 and a special auction in his honor will be held Saturday.