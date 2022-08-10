Waupun Truck-n-Show rolls on

WAUPUN – The big rigs are rolling into town for this weekend’s Waupun Truck-n-Show.

Now in its 33rd year, the event draws thousands of spectators and truck drivers to the grounds around the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St.

Truckers from across the United States and Canada are expected to proudly display their glistening vehicles on Friday and Saturday for all to admire. A shuttle service will take spectators from designated parking areas to the festival grounds. Admission to the grounds is free.

The event begins with registration on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the first 200 registrants receiving a 33rd anniversary dash plaque.

Exhibitor displays will run from noon to 9 p.m., a fish fry by LeRoy Meats and the Fox Lake Snowmobile Club from 4 to 8 p.m., milk truck competition from 6 to 7 p.m. with awards to follow and free music from Star Six Nine from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The parade auction and program will be held at 7 p.m. The auction offers lead positions in the “Lights of the Night Convoy,” which begins at 9 p.m. Waupun turns off all of the street lights on Main Street so the trucks can display an array of lights during the night parade. Auction proceeds benefit Reach Relief, which provides meals and other assistance to children in the Waupun Area School District.

Saturday begins with a pancake breakfast held by the Waupun Lions Club from 7 to 11 a.m. at Rock River Intermediate School. Truck registration runs from 7 to 10 a.m., with parade-only registration from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fun continues with exhibitor displays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., truck judging from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., VFW/American Legion Color Guard and National Anthem starting at noon, followed by the Make-A-Wish program and parade auction, again offering lead positions for cash.

The Rides of Pride parade starts at 3 p.m., with awards to follow. Musical entertainment features The Presidents performing inside the Community Center from 8 p.m. to midnight.

A variety of food and beverages will be offered both days.

The Waupun Truck-n-Show is a nonprofit organization run completely by volunteers. A special auction will be held Saturday in honor of Ron Vande Zande, the organization’s former president who died Dec. 27, 2021. His family will be auctioning off his collection of Waupun Truck-n-Show model trucks.

Upon his death, Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve praised Vande Zande’s contributions to the event.

“He had transitioned away from a leadership role over the last couple of years, so there’s a committed group of volunteers that will continue the Truck-n-Show legacy,” she said. “But it shouldn’t go without notice the work that Ron put into helping get it all started and making it into what it is today. It does have a significant impact in that people come from afar to enjoy that event and it is a definite economic value to the community. He is going to be dearly missed because he was a pioneer in so many ways.”

Vande Zande also served on the Waupun Fire Department for 46 years and retired as assistant fire chief. The proceeds of the special auction will go to the Waupun Fire Department.