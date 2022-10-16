Waupun Truck-N-Show to return next year as volunteers sustain long-standing event

WAUPUN – The Waupun Truck-N-Show is coming back next year, organizer Nancy Kutschenreuter said.

The longtime volunteer had concerns that key members of the organizing committee were backing away from the happening that has promoted truckers and the trucking industry for the past 33 years. This year’s event took place Aug. 12 and 13, and was reported as another great success.

The annual community festival has grown tremendously over the years and attracted thousands of guests to its most recent offering. A key attraction is several hundred truckers and rigs from across the United States and Canada. Owners and drivers come every year to display their glistening vehicles and to compete for prizes.

Each year the free event also features a “Lights of the Night” convoy and a “Rides of Pride” parade, free music, carnival rides, food, beverages and a charity auction. Activities routinely support Special Olympics and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Truck-N-Show founder Ron Vande Zande died in late 2021, passing the proverbial keys to his friend and relative Duey Vande Zande. Duey was also heavily involved in the show, and decided after this year’s event to back away as a committee leader and president. Other long-standing committee members expressed interest in stepping back as well.

Although Duey and others had done a terrific job in their time, Kutschenreuter said, she feared that the show had reached the end of the road.

A call to volunteers on Oct. 8, however, garnered a full tank of support.

“People heard that the organization needed new members to continue this awesome event and as it happened we have more than 10 new members who have joined the effort,” said Kutschenreuter. “Of course, more are always welcome.”

Past board members will still be involved.

“Duey is still going to be a member of the board and will continue to help, as will Randy Bill, who is stepping down as a board member but will still be helping the organization during the event,” Kutschenreuter said.

New officers and board members include: Steve Schaalma, president; Nancy Kutschenreuter, vice president; Shawna Ojstrsek, secretary; Ryan Lentz, treasurer; and directors Tom Loveless, Scott Tofeland and Lola Milner.

The board will announce its new parade marshall, bands for the event and other information in January.

“So be ready,” said Kutschenreuter. “Those awesome and beautiful trucks will be rolling into Waupun in 2023. See you all there!”