Waupun Veterans Memorial stones arrive: Expansion will allow for more names

WAUPUN — It was a sight to see as 14,000 pounds of pink granite was hoisted into place at the Waupun Veterans Memorial on Tuesday morning.

Two slabs of the flawless speckled stone were installed courtesy of Sam’s Well Drilling and Crane Service. The stone was quarried in Canada, trucked from Vermont to its new home. A group of five veterans shivered in a damp wind. The temperature was 42, although it felt below freezing to those who dressed for the forecast.

The memorial joins five other identical slabs that have been in place over the years. It began as an effort to honor all servicemen and servicewomen for their time in the Armed Forces. The effort is led by members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and the community at large.

“We started fundraising for the memorial in 2004, and the first wall was dedicated in 2008. We need a new wall so we have room to place more names,” explained Veteran Frank Mesa, who helps coordinate the effort with fellow veteran Robert Patrouille.

A total of 1,217 names are inscribed on the current five walls at Shaler Park on the city’s north side. Prior to the arrival of the new stone there was room for only 19 more names.

Veterans both living and deceased are included. The new wall will have room for 420 dedications, along with branches of service and names of conflicts.

“We get about 20 names submitted each year,” said Patrouille. “Ultimately we want to honor all veterans, no matter what branch they served in or where they served.”

“In peacetime and in war,” added Mesa.

The tapered slab, installed on a matching granite base, is engraved with the following: “Dedicated to the Veterans of the Waupun area.” Names include those who have served or are now serving the country from the War of 1812 to current and future hostilities.

The name submission deadline was Oct. 11 for last Veterans Day. There is a deadline of April 1, 2023, for Memorial Day. The cost is $100 per entry, which covers the cost of engraving and incidental expenses and continued upkeep at Shaler Park. While the City of Waupun maintains the park, money is also needed to replace worn flags and to allow for ongoing maintenance.

The total goal for funding the stone was $9,000, and much of that has already been raised. Local businesses and individuals have supported past and present efforts, and will likely contribute in the future.

“A lot of this is donations to prepare for and install the wall as well,” said Mesa. “We get a lot of support from all parts of the community. We’ve come a long way from where we started, thanks to people’s generosity and the desire to honor all of those who served.”

Another project is paving the memorial to allow better handicap access. Organizers also want to install a flag to honor the United States Space Force.

For more information, or to add a name to the walls, call the project director at 920-324-4641. Applications can be picked up at the National Exchange Bank & Trust, 210 E. Main St.