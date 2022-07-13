Waupun's city logo debated: ‘End of the Trail’ fails to get footing

WAUPUN – The ongoing debate over Waupun’s branding as the City of Sculpture failed to move forward as a move to add the iconic “End of the Trail” statue to the city’s wayfinding signs failed Tuesday night.

The statue was commissioned by Waupun industrialist Clarence Shaler and sculptor James Earle Fraser. The heroic-sized statue has stood in Waupun — the only place where a completed sculpture has found a home — since 1927. According to Waupun's 150th anniversary book, "The two men, each great in his field, shared empathy for the plight of the American Indian and the tragedy of the American policy of Indian extermination."

Mayor Rohn Bishop proposed adding the world-famous logo to wayfinding signs about to be installed in the city at a recent meeting. Wayfinding signs point in the direction of landmarks such as the city hall, the public safety, the library, the pool and other destinations. They currently have a stylized “W” with symbols of family and agriculture at their center.

It was a blow to some and a victory for others as a deeper discussion of the meaning of the city's most iconic statue was outlined. Its meaning, far deeper than a symbol of Waupun, may be discussed at an upcoming forum on the topic. No date has been set.

Supporters and opponents made their cases in front of the Common Council on Tuesday evening.

Waupun Historical Society President and former Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Interim Executive Director Zac Dickhut spoke first. He indicated that his opinion is his own and does not reflect either of his positions in the community.

“We’re all very proud to have this sculpture, but I’ve heard from 20 or so business owners who have concerns that the image doesn’t really do anything to depict businesses in the community,” said Dickhut. “They see it as tired, as old and as something that we’ve used in the past. We should be looking toward the future. There are also political issues as far as James Earl Fraser’s original message of native plight rather than having it represent Waupun.”

Answering a question from Tracie Nichols, Bishop shared that waubun (sic) is Ojibway for “Dawn of Day.” A nude sculpture of that same name depicts a symbolic fresh start. It has stood in front of City Hall since 1931.

“We’re named after a word that has been wrong since the city was named (waubun versus waupun) and doesn’t mean what it’s supposed to mean,” said Nichols. “That’s the very definition of systemic racism. It’s a bigger conversation than what we’ve been having. It’s bigger than the sculpture, it’s bigger than a pretty place to take pictures. It’s something that needs to have a bigger conversation. I would urge you not to push through the wayfinding signage until you have those conversations with the appropriate people.”

Valerie Kempen spoke for herself and not for the HoChunk Nation of which she is a member.

“The statue shows a Native American defeated and dying, thus the name,” she said. “It’s a commentary on the damage Euro-American settlements inflicted upon Native Americans. It represents the genocide of Native Americans. It’s harmful to the 12 tribes in Wisconsin, harmful to native and non-native children. This is going to take everyone back, wa-a-a-ay back. We’re going to go back in history by using that as a symbol. Using a symbol like that can rip a town apart. It has already created ripples in the City of Waupun.”

She continued, “Please consider a forward-looking symbol for your town. Use a symbol that promotes unity. Let’s look forward and stop living in the past.”

Jason Whitford said, “I’m here in support of using the sculpture on the signs, and the reason for that is that this is not a new idea. This symbol has been around for a long time. I think it creates a lot of conversation about the good and the bad. And I don’t think anybody in this room is going to forget that. The main thing is we’re going to talk about it, and I think by using it we’re going to talk about it even more. I think that’s going to benefit everybody.”

Alderman Jason Westpahl said, “I see no reason to go back and change the recommendations that came to us in the first place. The signs and logo were voted on. They’re here. Let’s put them up.”

Other aldermen agreed.

It is uncertain whether discussion of the old logo will continue. Until then the newest logo will remain in place.