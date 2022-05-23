Wayland Academy graduates 39 students

Wayland Academy graduated 39 students Sunday morning inside the Lindsay Auditorium.

The Wayland Academy Class of 2022 valedictorian is Griffin Hughland, and the salutatorian is Hailey Kowing, both from Columbus. Hughland has attended Wayland for three years. After graduation, he plans to study political science, physics and/or philosophy. As a conference champion and state qualifier in both cross country and track and field, he hopes to continue competing in track and field in the future.

“I came to Wayland my sophomore year in pursuit of higher academic rigor," he said. "What I did not count on was the people I would meet and the experience these past three years that would shape who I am today. I encountered adversity and triumph and everywhere in between. I am very happy with my own personal growth throughout high school.”

Kowing attended Wayland for four years and plans to study studio art after graduation. She has always had a passion for the arts and served as the president of the Art Club at Wayland. Kowing used her skills as an artist to raise funds to support PAVE (an organization that helps domestic abuse victims) and established a Wayland thrift store for her senior project. She was also a member of the school tennis team and acted in the school play last year and hopes to continue with both activities.

“My favorite memories at Wayland have undoubtedly been the long, meaningful conversations with my closest friends,” Kowing said. “The ones that stretch into the late hours of the night and leave me excited for our futures. I’ve met my best friends here and that means so much to me.”

Wayland’s junior marshals are four students from the Class of 2023, elected to lead the school’s faculty and seniors to commencement. They are Kaden Buss of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; Lam “Albert” Ho of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Alanna Schuett of Beaver Dam; and Megan Tyranski of Beaver Dam.

The guest speaker was Tom Boldt, chief executive officer of The Boldt Company. Headquartered in Wisconsin, The Boldt Company is one of the leading construction management firms in the United States and has been in operation since 1889. Their work can be found coast to coast, including the new women’s dorm, Burnham Hall, on the Wayland campus. It is scheduled to open this fall.

“Commencement is a lovely word,” said Boldt. “It’s not an end. It’s a beginning. It’s an active word. My job, today, will be to build upon all of graduate’s achievements and add some parting words of advice to send you forward. Graduates, you are the ones who put in the work, the reading, the study, the classes, the quizzes, the labs, the exams and the results.

“My tips to you are that we never know how we touch others in our life. Never stop building your foundation by never stopping your desire to learn. You are gaining your voice. Let it be heard. New perspectives are welcome, which is another way to learn.”

Graduates include Colin Akpotu of Tinley Park, Illinois; Elizabeth Aplin of Beaver Dam; Sabina Leal of Udhailiyah, Saudi Arabia; Jamie Clark of Sturgeon Bay; Xufei Dai of Wenzhou, China; Molly Davis of Beaver Dam; Artemis Dempsey of Milwaukee; Sencio Eckland of Milwaukee; Samuel Evans of Des Moines, Iowa; Claudia Fernández of Madrid, Spain; Keyla Gallegos of Chicago; Jessica Gapfizi of Kigali, Rwanda; Ab. Rahman Ghafari of Kabul, Afghanistan; Anthony Gilliam of Chicago; HaoYang Guo of Zhuhai, China; Parker Harmon of Columbus; Faith Hart of Chicago; Griffin Hughland of Columbus; Amirabbas Jafari of Yazd, Iran; Amirhossein Jafari of Yazd, Iran; Erin Jaison of Ranni, India; Gabrielle Johnson of North Chicago; Connor Keene-Gefvert of Beaver Dam; Hailey Kowing of Columbus; Hailey Kowing of Woodside, New York; Andy Mugabo of Kigali, Rwanda; Kiet Nguyen of Hanoi, Vietnam; Nam Nguyen of Hanoi, Vietnam; Thanh Phan of Hanoi, Vietnam; Connor Purvis of Beaver Dam; Emilia Rutembesa of Nairobi, Kenya; Said Mustafa Sadat of Kabul, Afghanistan; Sayed Khalilullah Sadat of Kabul City, Afghanistan; Asan Saliu of Beaver Dam; Barret Shier of Beaver Dam; Michael Weirough of Columbus; Faithe Williams of Chicago; and Tessa Wilson-Brown of Charleston, Illinois.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.