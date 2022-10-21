Wayland Academy presents Spamalot: Comic musical set for Oct. 27-29

Wayland Academy will present the school edition of Monty Python’s Spamalot on Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27 to 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the Lindsay Auditorium.

The show is written by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle.

According to the play synopsis, “Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features wonderful new songs, not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.

“The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and ‘always look on the bright side of life.’”

As an international boarding school, Wayland Academy is no stranger to far-away lands. The entire cast of 28 comes to Beaver Dam from 10 different countries: Brazil, Costa Rica, Nigeria, Rwanda, Russia, Spain, and Turkey. A total of 25 countries are represented within Wayland’s student body.

The cast and crew, along with directors Andrew Estervig and Martha Kesler, look forward to welcoming guests to campus next Thursday through Saturday to enjoy the bad puns, catchy songs and absurd silliness.

“We’re having a lot of fun, especially with our castmates – especially building the castle,” said Kat Fogarty, a junior at the school. “We’re having fun both on and off stage.”

“Spamalot has helped me to come out of my shell and be less introverted on stage,” said senior Ryn Tallman. “The cast and crew are amazing and have become like family.”

“We choose shows based on the talent that we have, and we have a lot of singing talent right now,” said Kesler. “A lot of them are seniors and are graduating next year so we decided to capitalize on that and do a really good musical. We have more than 40 students involved so that’s very exciting.”

“The cast and crew have worked hard on this show and we are excited to share it with the Beaver Dam community,” said Estervig.

Members of the cast include:

King Arthur - Kirk Kelly; Sir Robin - Alanna Schuett; Sir Lancelot - Ethyn Tallman; Patsy - Jonah Ratajczak; Sir Galahad - Wesley Ingraham; Sir Bedevere - Albert Ho; The Lady of the Lake - Ryn Tallman; Historian - Jeb Blossom; Not Dead Fred - Peter Dang; Prince Herbert - Kat Fogarty; Mayor - Albert Ho; Sir Not Appearing - Pablo Moreira; Galahad's Mother - Ugur Can; The French Taunter - Kaden Buss; French Guards - Maiia Matveeva, Adrian Garcia, Peter Dang, Kennedy Norris and Pablo Moreira; Robin’s Minstrel - Lily Westergaard; Robin’s Minstrel Players - Lisa Keza, Kennedy Norris and Dalena Westenmeyer; The Knight of Ni - Emre Kocer; The Knights of Ni - Ella Kikkert and Maiia Matveeva; The Black Knight - Adrian Garcia; Prince Herbert’s Father - Cooper Ade; Guard 1 - Daphne Ladipo; Guard 2 - Kennedy Norris; Concorde - Hailey Bislew; Tim the Enchanter - John Harmon; Sir Boris - Pablo Moreira; Knight 2 - Peter Nguyen; Monk - Sophia Solano; and Brother Maynard - Osaya Sule.

The public is welcome to attend. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for non-Wayland students and senior citizens, and free for children 5 and younger. Face masks are optional.

More details about the show, including location and parking information, are available online at wayland.org/spamalot.