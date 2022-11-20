Wayland works at bettering students’ lives with help of $1 million state grant

Students at Wayland Academy are getting more support in and out of the classroom after the school received an almost $1 million state grant to help in the school’s student success programming.

Wayland Head of School Jason Warnick said that applying for the grant was a team effort by Wayland, and the former chief financial officer at the school identified the grant through the state’s Equitable Recovery Program.

Warnick said Wayland was affected like other schools by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wayland staff realized there were things that could be done to support students who were affected by the learning gaps and living during the uncertain times.

Wayland has 160 students, with a third of them coming from Wisconsin. Other students come to the private boarding school from around the world. The financial aid offered at the school allows for a wide variety of students to attend to coed school for grades the 9-12, Warnick said.

The school did a soft launch of the program in the summer and was able to hire three faculty members with the grant, Warnick said. One of those staff members is Tara Stewart, director of student success at the school.

Two teachers, one in math and the other in English, also started in July and work with the program that helps encourage students to tutor others and offers evening study support, life skills development and workshops on mental health and wellness, Stewart said. She said she has more students offering to do tutoring than she would need.

Stewart helps teens practice setting their own SMART goals -- ones that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. Parents are sent weekly updates on students' progress, but students are responsible for identifying their academic and personal goals, establishing a timeline, and modifying their goals as necessary.

“While academic goals can be more easily tracked by faculty, students have outlined their own desires to learn a new language, strengthen a relationship, try a new sport, develop healthy study habits, or manage their time better,” Stewart said.

Students create two goals, one academic and one personal, Stewart said. The goals have to be attainable for the students, and Stewart helps shape some of the goals to be more realistic.

In addition, students participate in guided study halls. Stewart said students on an academic watch list work with tutors.

The number of students on the school's academic watch list has gone down to single digits, Stewart said, but there are other students who are now attending by choice just to get extra help in their classes.

Stewart said that it is the tutors stepping up to help students who make a difference to their classmates, but she also will sit in on classes in order to better understand the subjects.

“We want to support everyone on campus, and that includes the teachers,” Stewart said.

The school also works with Church Health Services and therapists come to the campus to screen students for anxiety, depression and other disorders. Church Health Services may provide licensed counselors and therapists without the students having to leave campus.

Goal-setting and emotional learning are just some of the many lifelong skills students develop while at Wayland, according to Seth Ahlborn, director of curriculum, instruction and innovation for Wayland Academy.

“Our job as an academy is to prepare students for whatever’s next for them—and this goes beyond academics,” Ahlborn said in a statement. “Knowing how to set attainable goals, break them down into smaller wins, and make progress are lifelong skills vital to anyone’s personal growth, no matter their age. And in order to truly succeed, students need to have the confidence in themselves and the support from people around them.”