Wearable art featured in new exhibit in downtown Beaver Dam

Vibrant colors in a variety of textures and designs are the focus of a new art show in downtown Beaver Dam.

The Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, 120 Front St., celebrates National Sewing Month in September with a special Lorraine Torrence Wearable Art Exhibit and Pop-Up Boutique.

The free exhibit runs for a limited time from Sept. 1-17. Open hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Torrence, who currently resides in Madison, was Zieman’s guest numerous times on the PBS show “Sewing With Nancy.” Her love of clothing mixed with her quilting skills results in her wearable art that has been exhibited in several fashions shows. She has won numerous awards in the AQS Fashion Show and has judged that show and other wearable art shows.

Deanna Springer, vice president of Nancy Zieman Productions, said she has collaborated with Torrence over the past several months to bring the exhibit to Beaver Dam.

“Lorraine’s knowledge of all things fabric and fibers, plus her incredible talent of mixing colors and textures to create stunning garments, are truly impressive,” she said. “I’m pleased to be hosting this very special exhibit honoring our colleague, longtime friend and true class act.”

Torrence is an author and teacher who first learned to sew as a child from her mother and as a member of 4-H and Girl Scouts. She started sewing for others and selling her creations at the age of 16. She developed several published pattern lines during her career.

“It’s been a passion all my life. I made my first quilt in grad school for a friend who was getting married, and I was hooked,” she said.

In addition to the exhibit, Torrence will be presenting her internationally-known lectures and workshop at the Dodge County Center for the Arts in Beaver Dam, Sept. 14-16. Preregistration and fee is required at NancyZiemanSewingStudio.com.

Lecture topics presented include: Sew Clothing that Displays Your Creativity, Closures for Garments, and Design Principles and Elements. A Color Explorations workshop will be held Sept. 16. Seating is limited for all lectures and the workshop.

Torrence will be onsite at The Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio at her Wearable Art Exhibit and Pop-Up Boutique, Monday through Thursday, Sept. 12-15, from 1-3 p.m.

The public is welcome to explore wearable art garments and quilts patterns, plus shop her curated collection of unique fabrics, books, patterns and select sample garments.