WEDC makeover contest: Reveal of renovated Mayville store

MAYVILLE – The big reveal of Fred’s Beds in downtown Mayville took place Wednesday following the completion of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s seventh annual Main Street Makeover contest.

Owners Jeff and Janine Andes were named winners in the contest back in January. They worked with the staffs at Wisconsin Main Street and Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. on interior and exterior improvements to the building’s look and customer experience, using $10,000 from the makeover program to implement those changes.

Mayor John Guinn referred to the family business of Fred’s Beds as a local success story. He said Mayville’s participation in the Wisconsin Main Street program serves to bolster opportunities for the city.

“Today we recognize an example of how an investment in a small business within our community leads to not only enhancing the small business, but also the community at large,” he said.

Exterior upgrades include new windows from Hometown Glass & Improvements of Beaver Dam, as well as new signage from Westphal of Brownsville. Other aesthetic improvements involve updated colors, planters and an awning.

Inside the store there is new lighting, paint and a transaction counter. In addition, some interior walls were opened up in the back to add two rooms of retail space.

The Andeses expressed that the renovation experience with the WEDC was "amazing."

“This is more than I ever expected it could be … and it was fun, too,” said Janine.

A timeline and a history of the property and the building next door, also owned by the Andeses, is highlighted on a wall inside the store dating back to the 19th century.

“This building has had furniture forever so spend some time looking at the timeline, it’s really cool,” said Jeff.

He noted some history was uncovered when the original siding came off the south side of the building. The faded word "Furniture" along with an ampersand and the letter C were revealed, which he believes originally advertised "Furniture & Caskets." The vertical word "Furniture" was re-painted to keep the history alive.

Fred’s Beds was eligible for the makeover as a business in one of Wisconsin’s 34 Main Street communities. The owners first applied in 2021 when they operated the store on a part-time, appointment-only basis while they both worked full-time jobs. According to the WEDC, expanded hours and the Andeses’ greater commitment to the business allowed Fred’s Beds to win the contest this year.

Jeff thanked all involved with the makeover, including the couple’s loyal customer base within the Mayville community.

“With our different little businesses everybody tries to complement each other and help each other and support each other and I think that’s what’s super important about this community,” he said. “I only see that as getting better as we go along.”

