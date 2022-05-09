Weeklong trial begins for Waupun man accused in the death of his grandmother

FOND DU LAC – Gregory Spittel wiped tears from his face on Monday during the first day of his trial as his defense attorney described the relationship that the 33-year-old homicide suspect had with his grandmother prior to her body being found in his basement in 2019.

“Carol was like his mother, his friend, his confident, his life support,” said attorney Timothy Drewa, who is representing Spittel with attorney Jaclyn Shelton.

Spittel faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

Spittel is accused of the August 2019 death of his grandmother, Carol Foreman, after her beaten body was found in his home in Waupun in a pool of blood in the basement.

He's being tried in the courtroom of Fond du Lac Circuit Court Judge Paul Czisny. Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney appeared for the state.

Both sides went through their opening statements on Monday where they go over broad points that will be made during the week-long trial.

Toney described Foreman as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was found in the basement of her grandson’s home on the morning of Aug. 24, 2009. The 75-year-old woman had been at her grandson’s home after Spittel was charged with possession of cocaine and paraphernalia a day earlier.

“Those charges made him suicidal,” Toney said.

Spittel had complained about Foreman giving his cocaine to the police and he was upset because the arrest led to child custody problems for him, Toney said. Foreman had come over to supervise the visit he was having with his children. A neighbor would also testify that Spittel was angry that day, Toney said, adding that Spittel drank heavily that night.

On the morning of Aug. 24, 2019, Spittel ran outside in boxer shorts while the blue jeans he had been wearing the night before were in the basement covered in Foreman’s blood, Toney said.

When first responders arrived, they found the entire downstairs disheveled with furniture turned over and glass broken on the floor. Foreman’s purse and phone were left near the door. A T-shirt was found that was also covered in blood. The officer who first responded to the scene used an electroshock weapon on Spittel after he threw a liquor bottle at her.

Drewa said the defense would argue that Spittel lacked the motive or intent to kill Foreman, that someone else could have killed her and that the marks on Spittel’s body that night may not have had anything to do with Foreman’s death.

Foreman took care of Spittel including buying him groceries and clothes for his children and cleaning his house. She often had dinner with Spittel and spent the night over at his house.

“Gregory’s neighbor even referred to her as grandma,” Drewa said.

Spittel had searched online about the cocaine possession charges, but he never looked up any information that could be connected to Foreman’s attack, Drewa said. He also was sending others texts without any mention about being upset at Foreman.

Foreman was Spittel’s calming influence and the two were having fun the night before her body was found in his home, Drewa said. They took a Snapchat photo together and called Foreman’s daughter (Spittel’s aunt). Spittel had grilled steaks for her that night and did go to get more alcohol and was intoxicated. He went to sleep in his bed and woke up to find Foreman in the basement, Drewa said.

When he found out what had happened he ran out of the house screaming for someone to call 911, Drewa said.

Spittel had been in his own garage three months earlier and suffered from a significant brain injury. Drewa said the injury was consistent with being assaulted.

“The government can’t rule out that the same person who assaulted him was the same person who assaulted Carol,” Drewa said.

Spittel had several people who did not like him because he had turned his back on traveling to Mexico in order to bring drugs back to Wisconsin.

There was also DNA on the scene from a third party that was never tested, Drewa said.

The police investigation also led to many people going through the crime scene without protective measures, Drewa said.

The jeans in the basement could have gotten blood on them while paramedics brought Foreman to another location in the room in order to work on her.

“None of Gregory’s DNA was found on his grandmother,” Drewa said.

The marks on Spittel could have been caused after he was electroshocked and fell on the glass on the floor.

The trial will continue on Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Friday.

