Liz Herzmann steps out, one crisp morning, and sees deer feeding in the tall grass. Another day, another season, she steps on snow and ice, seeing raptors wheeling above her in the cobalt blue sky. Another day, another season, she marvels at the return of the rare whooping cranes, dancing their dances in the reeds and waters. Another day, another season, she marvels at the sunset, painting the world above Horicon with sunrays and shadows; clouds and color.

“Every time I step my foot outside,” said the 39-year-old Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Educator at Horicon Marsh, “it is different. I know that each experience will be different.”

The marvel of Horicon Marsh will be on full display, offering visitors something different, on April 22 with an Earth Day celebration. The “Get to Know YOUR Marsh Open House” will take place on the property from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I hope the marsh brings peace, awe, and inspiration to explore our natural resources," said Herzmann, who has been at the job 13 years.

Families are encouraged to find all those attributes out at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center to celebrate the wildlife that makes the marsh a special place.

There will be a bevy of experiences and activities in which to partake, and all are free. Families can complete a scavenger hunt with hands-on activities in and around the Education Center to be entered for a Flyway Gift Shop prize drawing.

Guests will be afforded the opportunity to examine animal artifacts, meet critters up close, and take a look under the water to learn about the plethora of Wisconsin wildlife found in and around Dodge County.

Family-friendly guided hikes will be held at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Visitors, on a short loop trail, will learn about the water cycle.

There will also be opportunities to make crafts and take selfies with Marshal, the marsh's resident snapping turtle.

The Explorium will offer reduced admission rates that day of $2 per person all day. Children 4 and younger are free.

Herzmann loves the chance to teach students and the public about the wetland.

“It’s a unique place,” she said, “and offers ample wildlife viewing opportunities.”

At more than 30,000 acres, Horicon Marsh is one of the largest freshwater marshes in the United States and is a critical resting stop for thousands of migratory ducks, geese, cranes, and other birds.

The northern two-thirds of Horicon Marsh is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the 22,000-acre Horicon National Wildlife Refuge. The southern one-third of the marsh, totaling 11,000 acres, is managed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area.

The marsh provides habitat for more than 300 species of birds, as well as muskrats, red foxes, turtles, bats, dragonflies, fish, and other creatures.

Step out, and Herzmann could see a pelican, a monarch butterfly, black eyed susans blooming, dunlins feeding, a meadow jumping mouse, or bur oaks changing color. It’s always different. It’s always changing.

What on earth will she see next? What will the next visitor see stepping out on their own? At Horicon Marsh, every day is an Earth Day.