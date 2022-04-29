Whitewater man placed on a $100,000 bond for allegedly sexually assaulting minor

JUNEAU — A 20-year-old Whitewater man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond Friday on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl with whom he had allegedly been in a relationship without the parents’ knowledge.

Cristhiam Daniel Martinez Games is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. The charge is a class C felony offense with a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision. Martinez Games was originally charged with a Class B felony for the charges, but they were reduced on Friday.

Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Jin Ho D. Pack asked for the $100,000 amount because Martinez Games, who currently is on a warrant for deportation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, had moved a lot and used aliases.

“The defendant lacks ties to the county, the state and even the country,” Pack said. “I’m very concerned he will not come back.”

Pack said that the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office has been in contact with ICE and that a hold has been issued on the warrant to allow Martinez Games to go through the court proceedings in Dodge County.

Attorney Katherine Findley, from the Dodge County Public Defender’s Office, said Martinez Games was extremely cooperative with law enforcement and is employed with a residence in Whitewater.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries agreed with the high bond amount with conditions that Martinez Games may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim, victim’s family or residence. He also may not have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

According to the amended criminal complaint:

Martinez Games said he had moved to the U.S. three years ago and resided in South Dakota before coming to Whitewater. He said he was in a relationship with the 15-year-old girl. He said he was in contact with the girl after being friends on Facebook. He admitted to having sex with the girl, according to the amended complaint, and said that the child’s parents did not know about the relationship.

In the original complaint, the girl had said she had not seen him since they lived near each other, before the early hours on Tuesday morning when she was allegedly assaulted in her Juneau home.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 8.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

