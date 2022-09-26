Whodunit comedy coming to the Beaver Dam stage

Voices are central to Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s latest offering, a radio-noir play.

“Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent” opens Friday in the BDACT Fine Arts Center and runs over the course of the next two weekends.

Written by Milwaukee playwright Matthew Konkel, the parody finds private detective Jake Revolver fighting against conspiracy, double-cross and self-reference to uncover the killer of his own narrator.

The audience will be immersed in the premier of a 1940s live radio play complete with stand-up microphones and sound effects.

Director Dan Landsness said the show is a crime-spoof comedy, similar in style to the movie “The Naked Gun.”

If you go What: “Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent” Where: BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7 and 8; 2 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 Tickets: $14, available at bdact.org and at the box office 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues. and Thurs.

Landsness is also working behind the scenes on the show’s sound effects — although visible on stage through a window.

“I provide the sounds and the platform to make the characters a little bit more believable. It’s a ridiculously punny play so I wanted to make sure that the actors’ timing was right, and that meant they needed to hear the sound effects from the first rehearsal to be prepared,” he said.

The eight-member cast is a mixture of theatre veterans and those new to the stage. It includes John Stratman, Taylor Voeltz, Laurel Goetsch, Enda Breadon, Kevin Luebke, Eli Pippenger, Rachel Holland and Kevin Cushing.

“I wanted to get some new people into our theatre. What’s kind of fun about radio is there’s no blocking, singing or memorization — it’s really just the voice that’s most important — if you can act and read and the stress of memorizing is taken away, it brings more people out,” said Landness.

“Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent” made its premiere in 2015 and was a finalist in the Rover Dramawerks Comedy Play Contest. Landness said he’s been in contact with the playwright, who plans on attending one of the performances at BDACT.

“It’s an absurd show filled with word play and he’s excited to see people put their own spin on it,” he said.

For more information, go to bdact.org.