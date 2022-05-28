WHS graduates 129 students: Students urged to learn from past

WAUPUN -- Waupun High School graduated 129 students Friday evening at Commencement Exercises is the school gymnasium.

The class flowers are white and yellow roses. The class motto is from Juice WRLD: “As our lives change from whatever we will still be friends forever.”

Superintendent Steve Hill gave a message of welcome to the crowd of family, friends and well-wishers.

Music was provided by the Waupun Area High School Band and the Senior Band, directed by Michelle Naegle. Vocal performances by the Select Choir and senior members of that choir were directed by Rebecca Schultz.

Cameron Pokorny was the valedictorian and host. Naomi Aalsma was the salutatorian.

The faculty speaker was English teacher Jennifer Malchow. She asked, “How many of us have lived an experience that we’ve wanted to go back and do over? I’m guessing all of us; I know I have. Maybe a word slipped from your mouth that you didn’t mean -- or at least didn’t mean to say out loud -- and you hurt someone you love. Wouldn’t it be great to be able to rewind that moment and have a ‘take two?’ Or think about an experience that was simply incredible. Maybe it was prom. Maybe it was the musical. Maybe it was the state basketball game. For me, I’d love to repeat the last 17 years I’ve spent in this district. Because, as you all know, when you graduate today, I will be following you soon after. The idea of reliving those perfect moments, or fixing the messed-up ones, is intriguing and dream-worthy. However, as Nick told Gatsby in “The Great Gatsby, ‘You can’t repeat the past.’”

So what do we do then with all these experiences we’ve had-- all these lessons we’ve come to understand? We learn from them and allow them to shape us into who we are. You can’t repeat the past, but I choose to add on to that sentiment and say, ‘You can’t repeat the past, but you certainly can learn from it.’ When you reflect on the years you’ve spent together in this building, I hope you come to learn that the person you are now might not be the person you are in the future, and this is okay. We must learn from our mistakes, grow through our failures, keep kindness and compassion in our hearts, and always move forward. Even though we, like Gatsby, “beat like boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”

Class members include Abigail Aalsma, Naomi Aalsma, Mariam Abovian, Trayton Adams, Eva Aguiñaga, Steven Anderson, Josef Antoni, Evan Backhaus, Imeilya Bagneski, Quinn Baley, Gavin Behnke, Caleb Bell, Baylee Benz, Katherine Braskamp, Lillia Brewer, Emily Brown, Eli Butske, Ashton Campbell, Eve Campbell, Jesse Cazett, Jada Clark, Brenden Cox, Dominick Daniels, Blake DeGroff, Alexander Dehnert, Danielle Dewar, Emma Dobbratz, Caitlyn Donnermeyer, Sophia Donnermeyer, Tanner Drath, Gabriel Dykstra, Ethan Dykstra-Jesberger, McKenzie Engebregtsen, Cole Fischer, Ruby Flegner, Jaycy Flier, Tyson Franke, Tyler Fromolz, Landen Frye, Norah Ganske, Isaac Glewen, Skyler Gonzalez, Mackenzie Grams, Hannah Greenfield, Talon Gruhlke, Avery Guardiola, Gabrielle Hansen, Jacob Hansen, Payton Harder, Peyton Harteau, Ava Heeringa, Connor Hoffmann, Jacob Holbach, Samantha Horning, Isaac Howe, Emma Hull, Ahnika Jansen, Grant Johnson, Keenan Keller, Kyle Kirchoff, Jack Knueppel, Brayden Kok, Landen Krohn, Makenna Kunz, Emmie Kuzulka, Karalyn Kuzulka, Alaina Lambeseder, Vivienne Laning, Evan Leberak, Kaylee Leininger, Oceanah Loomans, Bradyn Lund, Dylan R Majors, Kaylin Maly, Gabriela Matamoros, Lucas Meyer, Kenneth Moore, Teagan Morris, Leila Mulder, Megan Mulvaine, Brianna Nickel, Autumn Novak, Aleah Oppermann, Khrya Ordonez, Tristan Peterson, Trinity Phillips, Cameron Pokorny, Sofia Priarone, Logan Prechel, Andrew Ramthun, Connor Reinhold, Matthew Rens, Angelena Reyna, Abigail Rice, Hailey Riter, Xavier Rivera, Triston Rockwell, Ty Roeder, Elliott Schlatter, Tanner Schultz, Jayden Schwandt, Lileana Selken, Zoe Sella, Kaidon Shaw, Kara Shipley, Alaina Snow, Kayden Southard, Hattie Sowers, Lucas St. Michael, Aaron Stanton, Dane Stelsel, Ava Stobb, Ashton Sullivan, Ireland Sullivan, Jenna Tewinkle, Celia Theune, Paige Van Buren, Olivia VanBuren, Elizabeth VandeKamp, Brynn Lee Vande Zande, Takota Van Loo, Lydia Wiesman, Daniel Wilkum, Hunter Witter, McKenna Witthun, Jorden Wojahn, Brynn Yedinak, Fiona Zimmerman, and Deszion Zuehlke.

