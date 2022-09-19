Woman charged with bringing drugs into Fox Lake Correctional

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Milwaukee woman faces felony charges for allegedly bringing drugs into Fox Lake Correctional Center earlier in the summer.

Angela Jefferson faces two felony counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate and felony counts of possession with intent for sale of marijuana and cocaine. She could face up to 7½ years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision for the possession with intent to sell cocaine charge, which has the lengthiest penalty.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dodge County Law Enforcement met with Jefferson inside Fox Lake Correctional Institution on June 30. She was told that they were monitoring her phone calls into the prison and had reason to belive that she had drugs on her person. Jefferson allegedly said she was already checked by staff when she was checked into the prison and asked to use the bathroom. She was told that it would be best to turn the drugs over because there was already a search warrant for a strip search.

Jefferson was told that they could smell the marijuana on her person and asked for her cooperation again. She then agreed to turn over the drugs, but she said she still really needed to use the bathroom. The members of law enforcement told her that they were afraid if she used the bathroom that she would destroy the drugs, and that she could use the bathroom once she turned the drugs over.

Jefferson told the officers that she did not want this on her record and she did not want to go to jail. She then pulled out two clear plastic bags that had several tied balloons inside each of the baggies.

Jefferson used the bathroom prior to being interviewed. During the interview, she said she had been dating one of the inmates for two years. The inmate was scheduled to be released in 2024 for a Milwaukee case of victim intimidation. She said that she wasn’t going to be paid for bringing the drugs to the inmate. However she shook her head yes when asked if the inmate intended to sell the drugs in the prison. She said that the inmate would then send money to her CashApp, and she would be able to pay other people. Jefferson admitted to bringing drugs into the prison earlier in the month.

An initial hearing is scheduled on Oct. 10.