Woman found guilty of reduced charges for failing to stop for Beaver Dam police

JUNEAU — A 38-year-old Oshkosh woman was found guilty of misdemeanor charges on Wednesday for failing to stop for Beaver Dam Police in 2020.

Amanda Grace Dwyer originally faced a felony fleeing charge; however, after entering into a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, the charges were reduced to misdemeanor counts. Dwyer entered an Alford plea to misdemeanor charges of resisting failing to stop and resisting an officer. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but admitting that the state has enough evidence that the suspect could be found guilty.

Additional misdemeanor charges against Dwyer were dismissed but read into the record.

Dwyer appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia. Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed Dwyer on probation for a year. A 30-day jail sentence was imposed and stayed. Dwyer must undergo an AODA assessment and write a letter of apology to the officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Dwyer’s vehicle around 2 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2020, on Highway 151 south of Jackson Road after seeing the vehicle traveling 10 mph over the 65 mph speed limit. While following the vehicle, the deputy saw a lit cigarette go out the driver’s window. The deputy also learned that the registration for the vehicle expired in December.

Dwyer appeared under the influence during the stop and denied smoking. She told the deputy that she was coming from a friend’s house in Madison. Dwyer kept touching an envelope while speaking to the deputy. Dwyer told the officer she was a teacher but was taking a year off from teaching.

The deputy went to his vehicle and issued her warnings for littering, speeding and the expired registration, but he planned to have her step out of the vehicle to find out if she was impaired. Dwyer told the deputy that she would prefer to stay in her car. She also said she was going to call her attorney and she locked the door. The deputy was able to get his arm into the window and tried to unlock the door and Dwyer scratched the officer’s arm.

A Beaver Dam police officer arrived before Dwyer drove away. She drove between 75 and 80 mph at times on Highway 151. Dwyer called 911 during the pursuit and was told to pull over. Dwyer did not pull over, but she was stopped by spike strips that were put in place by the Beaver Dam Police Department.

