Woman found guilty of sending suboxone to Fox Lake Correctional

JUNEAU — A 34-year-old Wauzeka woman was found guilty on Tuesday of sending suboxone strips to an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Anjelica Lydia-Marie Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted the plea and found her guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, a card was sent to an inmate in Fox Lake Correction Institution and was inspected on Jan. 28, 2021. During the inspection a correctional officer located three suboxone strips in a card that was altered.

Suboxone can be used to treat opioid addiction.

Pitzer’s address was the return address for the card, and she had talked to the inmate about sending the mail during a phone conversation, according to the complaint.

Pitzer was called and said that she was a friend of a friend of the inmate at Fox Lake Correctional. According to the criminal complaint, she admitted to sending him letters and talking to him on the phone, but she denied sending him a card.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Oct. 5.