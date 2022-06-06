Women's group unplugs and explores the outdoors in Dodge County

Dodge County is rich with recreational opportunities and a local women’s club welcomes all ages and abilities to enjoy the outdoors with them.

Nancy Foulk and Anne Ambrosius of Beaver Dam have taken the lead in scheduling activities for the Dodge County Women’s Group in recent years. Ambrosius said the group was established by Lori Berg-Platt in April 2013.

The pair first learned of the group’s events by spotting calendar entries that Berg-Platt submitted to the newspaper.

“We’re both empty nesters and joining the group allowed us to transition to the next stage of our lives and focus on fun and friendships,” Foulk said.

Berg-Platt moved out of the area and the group didn’t meet in 2019. Foulk and Ambrosius decided to resurrect the club the following year, although the coronavirus pandemic greatly altered their plans, but they were back to a full schedule of events in 2021.

“This year we're trying to incorporate some different things and do a little more outreach,” Foulk said.

Outdoor activities take place throughout Dodge County, with attendees coming from various cities.

Foulk said women range in age from their 20s to 60s. The difficulty of the activities vary, but she describes the group as one that’s not “super hardcore.”

“Our premise is simple. We’re getting women outdoors and connecting with other women who have like-minded interests.”

Kayaking, hiking, biking, pickleball and more are on the agenda. Activities are free and people are asked to bring their own equipment, if needed. Others have been willing to share equipment, too.

No events are scheduled in the winter months, but it is suggested that people follow the Facebook page “Dodge County Women’s Outdoor Group” to plan get-togethers.

“If they’re going to do something and would welcome others to join them, we’d like them to use that page as a platform to connect with other women all year round,” Foulk said. “We’ve noticed that there are people new to the area who have joined our group to meet others.

The organizers said they’re thankful to have found community members who are more than willing to aid in their adventures and offer instructions.

The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday during the summer at 6 p.m., and sometimes gathers for a meal or beverage following the activity. Their next event, kayaking the Rock River in Mayville, takes place June 14, followed by pickle ball on June 28 at the Beaver Dam Athletic Field courts.

For a full list of activities, go to “Dodge County Outdoor Women’s Group” on Facebook.

