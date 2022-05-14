World Orphan Fund helps in Ukraine

RANDOLPH – In a hilltop home near Randolph is the world headquarters of a charity many may not have heard of.

The World Orphan Fund is the charity, and the homeowner, political consultant R.J. Johnson, is one of its leaders. The fund has been active raising money for orphans around the world since 2011. Most recently aid has been sent to Ukraine, where thousands of civilians, including orphans, have been impacted by the current Russian assault.

“We started 10 years ago after visiting an orphanage in Honduras,” said Johnson. “We were thinking that we would probably do one small project a year. Since then we have been to 15 countries, we have visited nearly 100 orphanages and we have done 115 projects. It has really grown into something amazing.”

Projects include vocational and transition programs, housing and therapy for special needs children, clean water, food for hungry children, funding for teachers and more. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to aid orphaned children.

According to the group’s brochure, there is zero overhead as it is managed and operated by volunteers. More than $4.2 million has been raised in the lifetime of the organization, reaching nearly 5,000 children.

More than 900,000 miles have been travelled by volunteers.

“We have a big board that is very engaged,” Johnson said. “They pay for their own travel. We visit the places that we’re going to help.”

According to Johnson, many orphanages in Ukraine have been relocated to bordering countries. Many have not.

“In talking to the people who were evacuated to Poland and elsewhere, our sense was that most of the orphans are still in Ukraine. That’s where we figured we could make the biggest difference,” he said.

Contact was made with Ukrainian Orthodox churches through their Facebook pages and cell phones, trying to find out where the orphanages had been moved. Most are now housed in areas not being bombarded by the invading Russian forces.

On Palm Sunday their efforts paid off, and a woman with dual citizenship said she could make the necessary connections.

“They (charitable organizations in Ukraine) have raised more than a million dollars. They’re buying ambulances. They’re just like us. They rise to the occasion,” Johnson said.

He and a board member talked on Tuesday, April 12, flew out on Wednesday and reached Ukraine by Thursday. They stayed through Easter Sunday.

Johnson describes the Ukrainians as humble, determined and not feeling sorry for themselves.

“They are 100%, ‘We are going to fight to the end and we are going to win,’” he said. “They’re talking about how they are going to rebuild after their victory.”

Many orphans have special needs, along with the expected shortage of essential supplies. In short order food was gathered, personnel were hired and programs were established to help.

“It is a brutal situation,” Johnson said. “You have all these orphanages that are in places that are under attack, trying to flee to safer territory. A number of caregivers were shot by the Russians on the way out. Caregivers put curtains on the windows of their transport so kids don’t see the bombings going on all around them.”

A total of 120 kids from three different orphanages have gathered at a summer camp run for troubled kids — a facility not quite suitable for its current use. About 80,000 refugees have gathered in a nearby city, 25,000 of whom are children. All work together as a community, cook with wood, educate local children and orphans in shifts, survive. The city is now a center for humanitarian aid, of which the World Orphan Fund is a part.

Trauma continues and is getting worse, but the World Orphan Fund will continue to raise funds and to do what it can.

“You have this unbelievable influx of people who are going to need help working through what they’ve been through, probably for a long time,” Johnson said. “One of the things we’re going to be doing is that we found a group of psychologists here, some of which have extensive experience in places like Rwanda and post-genocide situations. They are pulling together a curriculum and a team that we’re going to fly into that region. Hopefully by July they’ll do a training session with motivated people who can be trainers themselves. They’ll figure out how to do informed care, scaled up to reach the greatest number of kids possible.”

He continued, “That’s what the World Orphan Fund is in a nutshell. We’re problem solvers in real life and we’re resourced enough to help pay for it. That makes us really good partners.”

On Thursday he reported, “This morning I am wiring $50,000 from the World Orphan Fund to pay for food, fruit and water for 1,050 orphaned children in the Rivne region of Ukraine. The children are at 12 different orphanages and the vast majority have been moved there from the east (Donbas region) to get them out of the path of the war. We are working with another non-governmental organization (Ukraine Orphan Outreach) and churches on the ground to acquire the food from Poland and Romania and then drive it in by van. It will cover them for the next 30 to 60 days.”

Donations large and small are always welcome. For more information visit theworldorphanfund.org, ukraineorphancrisis.com or The World Orphan Fund on Facebook.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.