Write-in candidate challenges Mark Born for 39th Assembly seat

A write-in candidate is hoping to get enough votes to up-seat Mark Born on the ballot on Nov. 8 for the 39th Assembly seat for the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Steve Rydzewski announced that he was running as a write-in candidate in October months after the possibility of being listed on the ballot as a candidate.

Rydzewski

Rydzewski said he is actively engaged in his caring for his children and has been in the cheese making/food industry since 1995. He is also an active member of Harvest Church and has led the men’s ministry for a couple of years. He is currently on the Swan City Ice Skaters board of directors. He was an active member of the workforce education committee for the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association.

“Our world is upside down in many categories,” Rydzewski said. “When I saw the lack of representation most people, including myself, have at the capitol, I decided to run for state assembly. We need to change out the people in office who won’t listen and won’t do their job for the people. The people of our district and nation need good people in office who will represent them, listen to them, and do their job. This requires backbone, hard work and real leadership. I bring that to the table and will represent the people of the 39th district well at the capitol.”

Born

Born has held the position for 10 years. He previously was a corrections supervisor for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and is a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam. He currently resides in Beaver Dam with his wife and daughter. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and history. He serves on the Leadership Beaver Dam steering committee and the Dodge County Historical Society board. He is a member of Beaver Dam Elk’s Lodge 1540, Friends of Horicon Marsh and a member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam. He previously served on the Beaver Dam City Council and Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission.

“I am running for re-election to continue to make sure the common-sense conservative values of this district are represented in Madison,” Born said. “Throughout my time in the Legislature, I have stopped Governor Evers from raising taxes by $1 billion, not only once, but twice, and instead sent him one of the largest tax cuts in state history. We were able to cut taxes on the hardworking people of Wisconsin, and still invest in our top priorities. I supported important investments in local roads, broadband, education, and healthcare.

“Moving forward there is more work to be done in fighting the effects of inflation and bringing our economy out of this recession,” Born continued. “I will focus on our workforce and supply chain challenges and making sure taxpayers are able to keep more of their hard-earned money. I also know that violent crime is on the rise because of Governor Evers’ refusal to support legislation to invest in public safety. I will continue to push for more investments in our law enforcement and first responders. Education is always one of the top priorities. I will work to make investments in education for our children’s future and to make sure that parents have choices and the ability to be involved in their child’s education. It has been an honor to represent our communities in the Wisconsin Legislature and I ask for your continued support on Nov. 8 so we can continue to make the 39th Assembly District a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”