YMCA of Dodge County members ride to help others reach goals

YMCA of Dodge County hosted its first bike-a-thon Wednesday for the organization's annual fundraiser with members and staff riding stationary bikes to help raise money so everyone can enjoy the facility.

Andrew Perkins, health and wellness director for YMCA of Dodge County, said the bike-a-thon participants raise funds by themselves and people can also leave a donation as they pass by the riders to check in and out of the facility. The people rode the stationary bicycles for an hour and recorded the miles traveled, which could be used with their fundraising efforts.

The annual campaign raises funds that go towards swim lessons, child care and use of the facility, Perkins said. Income-qualified qualified people can get 5% to 85% off the membership dues because of the money raised through the annual campaign.

“The YMCA of Dodge County will not turn anyone away,” Perkins said.

Perkins said the YMCA did a similar bike-a-thon for an area fundraiser in the past, but this is the first one in support of the annual fund.

“We will certainly continue this and do it annually,” Perkins said.

The annual campaign raised just over $150,000 last year and the YMCA provided $163,000 in services, YMCA of Dodge County membership director Ellie Moore said. The goal this year is $175,000.

The bike-a-thon funds from Wednesday will be added to the annual campaign fund. Those wanting to donate to the annual campaign fund can go online or stop at the YMCA, 220 Corporate Drive.

All of the money raised remains with the YMCA of Dodge County and is used locally.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

