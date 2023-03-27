Dodge County youth, rain or shine, will dodge around each other looking for Easter eggs at the YMCA of Dodge County’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza.

This year’s festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA, 220 Corporate Drive.

With thanks to sponsor Adam and Nicole White, the hunt starts at noon and will include more than 10,000 eggs. The hunt is for children ages 11 and younger.

The Easter Bunny will be in attendance and will be available for pictures on the racquetball court from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and again from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The YMCA will also be open for families. There will be a free open swim from noon to 4:30 p.m., and an open gym from noon to 6 p.m. It will be a good time to burn off Easter candy.

Meanwhile, in nearby Horicon, Horicon Marsh Wildlife Area is having its own eggstravaganza.

Families are invited to search the park’s Short Loop Trail through April 11, looking for eggs of different colors. Along the trail, guests will find egg signs. Opening up them, visitors will discover what migrating bird left the egg.

Horicon Marsh is the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States. Migrating birds that have visited the site include geese, blackbirds, bluebirds, sandhiil cranes and rare whooping cranes.

The Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center will also be open during the festivities. Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Regardless of whether one gets a basket of candy or a bounty of bird sightings, during Easter time Dodge County will be eggceptional.