Zuelsdorf plane makes its final landing in the Mayville Historical Society

MAYVILLE – A piece of Mayville’s history was honored on Sunday after the parts and pieces of Jerry Zuelsdorf experimental airplane were put back together and displayed in its own room at the Mayville Historical Society.

Pat Frings, president of the Mayville Historical Society said the opening of the Jerry Zuelsdorf Vintage Experimental Airplane Exhibit was also commemorating the end of the regular season for the museum.

The exhibit features the homebuilt, experimental Midget Mustang sport plane constructed by Zuelsdorf over a 10-year period between 1962 and 1972.

Jerry Zuelsdorf last flew the plane in 1991, his son James Zuelsdorf said. The plane landed in the Mayville Golf Course when the landing gear collapsed which caused the plane to come apart.

The plane was brought to the museum in parts at that point, and the parts were displayed in the main museum, James Zuelsdorf said.

The plane was donated to the museum in October 1993.

“I put it back together again,” James Zuelsdorf said.

His father loved flying his entire life. Jerry died on April 11, 2014, at age 90. He was still a child in the 1930s when he was able to take a ride on a barnstormer’s biplane. By the time World War II started, Jerry Zuelsdorf was able to join the Army. He became a pilot and was assigned to the 376th Fighting Group in England. During the course of his military career, he served as a combat fighter pilot, test pilot and flight engineer. All told, he flew more than 30 types of military aircraft including medium bombers, fighters and captured German planes.

After retiring from the military as a captain in 1961, Zuelsdorf’s desire for a high-performance aircraft led him to join the Experimental Aircraft Association and purchase plans for the Midget Mustang.

The plane could fly at speeds of more than 200 mph and sported the colors of the 367th Fighter Group.

"He flew it for over 20 years," James Zuelsdorf said.

Chuck Swain, who assisted in some of the construction of the plane, said some of the construction was done in Beaver Dam at an auto shop that was on Mill Street at the time.