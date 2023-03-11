A Beaver Dam assisted living community officially sold for $7.4 million last week.

The Charleston House, 104 Fakes Court, is a 120-unit assisted living and memory care facility. It was purchased by Eden Senior Care, which manages numerous nursing facilities and assisted living communities throughout the Midwest. The company runs 21 locations in Wisconsin alone.

The sale included the Charleston House Memory Care facility on 129 Evergreen Lane.

The assisted living community was previously owned by National Health Investors. NHL bought the Beaver Dam senior facility for $7.2 million in 2012, and while it’s unclear if the memory care facility was included in that transaction, the firm stated in a press release that it spent $20.2 million to acquire both buildings. NHL leased the Charleston House to Landmark Senior Living Communities for an initial term of 15 years.

That timeframe was cut short by Eden Senior Care, which appears to act as both the property owner and operator of the facility.

Eden Senior Care did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The transaction follows another recent sale of a senior care center in the city that sold for a fraction of what it went for over a decade ago. Cuarzo Healthcare Capital, formerly Golden Living, purchased the Beaver Dam Health Care Center property in 2006 for nearly $6 million, selling it in January for $1,480,000.