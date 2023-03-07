Old habits die hard for a Beaver Dam gas station.

Exxon Mobil, 1516 N. Spring St., came under new ownership in December, and it's already facing disciplinary action for selling alcohol past 9 p.m. In a presentation to the Beaver Dam Administrative Committee, Police Chief John Kreuziger discussed the assessed violations.

The location was previously given demerit points following allegations that the business was selling alcohol to minors. In June, the gas station’s liquor license was suspended, and it was not allowed to sell alcohol for 10 days.

“Normally, I don’t want to get into telling people how to run their business, but at this point, there are citations issued,” Kreuziger said.

According to Kreuziger, the individual responsible for the recent transactions was given a municipal violation and “released” from employment at Exxon. The owner was assessed points.

Signage was previously posted to inform customers that the gas station made beer sales past cut-off, which the chief told the owner to take down.

The Beaver Dam Clerk's Office did not provide documentation of the demerits or contact information for the owner by the time of this paper's publication. The company that purchased the Exxon in December is registered under the name Bishal Adhikari.

“When we met with the owner, he did not understand the ‘no selling after 9 o’clock.’ He was very confused, but I don’t think he did it on purpose,” Kreuziger explained. “I could tell that he was misinformed.”

Selling alcohol after hours results in 80 demerit points per incident and a warning. When businesses accumulate between 150 and 199 points within a 12-month period, Beaver Dam ordinances recommend a license suspension between 10 and 90 days. For demerit points totaling 200 or more within 18 months, the city can move to revoke a retailer’s license.

Last year, the Exxon garnered 450 demerit points — 300 points for two incidents of selling alcohol to minors and 150 points for not cooperating with police.

The gas station’s new owner does have the benefit of a clean slate. All accumulated demerit points are canceled upon the transfer or sale of a licensed business.

“We’ve had some issues in the past, but this is a new owner. He understands he has a reputation that he needs to clean up,” Kreuziger said.