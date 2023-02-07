The Beaver Dam Common Council was presented with several options for dedicating the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Monday night.

In total, Beaver Dam has received $1.7 million and has spent approximately $432,000, leaving the city with $1.3 million.

While few official decisions were made, City Administrator Nathan Thiel presented a swath of ways that ARPA funds could be used, encouraging the alders to take a “holistic” view of their spending.

One of the proposed projects is the addition of pedestrian amenities on Spring Street as well as sprucing up a parking lot on Henry Street. Thiel suggested that Beaver Dam could dedicate $50,000 in ARPA funds and get its investment matched by a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant. The addition of a parking lot would run the city $30,000.

While Beaver Dam has until December 2024 to decide how it will dedicate the money, the WEDC grant deadline forced the council to come to terms on at least one of its funding options.

“The city invested a lot into Spring Street last year, but there was a lack of funding to support the streetscape amenities,” Thiel said. “The discussion was, can we look for grants and other opportunities to find funding? As I reviewed opportunities, WEDC brought forth the Vibrant Spaces Grant, and as a staff we were excited to bring this concept.”

Ten benches, 10 trash barrels and 10 planters would be purchased for Spring Street. To better match the project with WEDC’s grant specifications, the Henry Street parking lot was tacked on along with a plan for landscaping, lighting and trees on the western side of the lot.

Additionally, the city met with Ooga Brewing Company and Title Consultants Inc to discuss beautifying the entire corner.

“That parking lot would get utilized a lot more if it was laid out more efficiently, so I think a redo on that parking lot would be very beneficial,” Council President Mike Wissell, District 14, said.

“I can't park my truck on Center Street. It's too long. I’ll kill somebody. I can't park my car there either because somebody will park a truck next to it,” Alder Kevin Burnett, District 13, stated. “I'm for this parking lot.”

The council voted to authorize the use of ARPA funds for the Spring Street project as well as match the Vibrant Spaces Grant for the parking lot should the city receive it. If Beaver Dam’s application isn’t chosen, the city would only be obligated to put in amenities on Spring Street.

The resolution passed 10 to 4, with Alders Ken Anderson, 6, Mick Fischer, 5, David Hansen, 1, and Jack Yuds, 7, against.

Other recommendations for the remaining funds included purchasing fire and rescue equipment, funding a mass transit feasibility study and upgrading the city’s street lights to LED, which would cost $280,000 but yield $65,000 in energy savings. Roughly $100,000 could be set aside for future housing projects, and $200,000 can be dedicated to area projects that expand childcare offerings.

Mayor Becky Glewen also proposed committing $225,000 for land acquisition on Madison Street in a continued effort to revitalize the “gateway” to the downtown area. Beaver Dam’s Downtown Redevelopment Plan identifies Madison Street, a route that’s commonly taken off of Highway 151, as being integral in how residents and visitors perceive the city.

If all funding recommendations were approved in the coming months, the total bill would be $1,374,000 — $90,030 over what the city has available in ARPA funds.

Fischer commended the LED lighting upgrade, noting that the city would be able to spend ARPA funding instead of its own dollars on a project that would also result in future savings. Fischer added that the city should be looking at other ways to save money instead of spending.

He later accused alders who vote for the resolution of financially benefitting from the decision.

"We have available funds at this time to use as a match, which makes (Spring Street) a project that can be accomplished that otherwise might not be," Mayor Glewen said. "This is nothing that we're just making up or trying to benefit one business over another. It is purely looking at how we can grow our community."