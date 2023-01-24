Beaver Dam to annex township properties that use new sewer and water main extensions

The Beaver Dam city council has officially declared its intent to bill properties that use the sewer and water mains on Madison Street that extend onto township property.

Kwik Trip initially paid for the sewer and water main extension when its second building was constructed in 2019 off of County Road G. The convenience store chain and the city agreed that Kwik Trip would be reimbursed up to 50% of the cost should other properties take advantage of the project and tie into the public system.

Beaver Dam now plans to fulfill that promise by assessing nearby properties to determine whether or not they benefited from the extension.

The new sewer and water mains run from Lake Crest Drive to G. Affected businesses include the Beaver Dam Veterinary Clinic, Dollar General and Angel's Bar as well as several houses.

“There have been properties that have benefited from this water sewer main that got extended, right? When the Dollar General developed, they benefited from that extension,” said Nathan Thiel, Beaver Dam’s newly hired city administrator. “By creating this assessment, it allows for their part of the pie and their portion to actually be collected.”

Assessments have already been calculated for each individual parcel. Commercial properties can expect a total fee of $5,000 to $14,000 while houses can expect to be assessed at just over $3,000. As people in the township connect to the water main, they'll have to pay Beaver Dam directly before the city reimburses Kwik Trip for the hookups.

Their properties will then immediately become a part of the city.

“These assessments would not be made to the property until they are actually connected, and in order to connect, they have to be annexed,” Alderman Ken Anderson of District 6 said. “This is not a normal assessment. We're not going to send these bills until they actually connect.”

While annexation can be a sore subject, the cost to connect to the sewer and water mains may be a drop in the bucket compared to alternative methods. For structures with old or failing septic systems, the extended mains could be an opportunity for landowners to avoid high replacement costs or maintenance associated with well water.

“It's been a point of tension in the past, I'm sure. But if you want to be part of the water and sewer system, you will become a member of this city," Thiel concluded.

Donation for trees approved

The city council also approved a resolution to appropriate a donation from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation's Abfall Family Fund at its meeting Monday night. A sum of $2,200 will be used to purchase tree nursery stock.

The fund was established in honor of Alder John Abfall, who served District 3 for seven years before stepping down in 2021 shortly before his passing.

"Abfall was so dedicated to the nursery and supplying trees around the community," Mayor Becky Glewen stated. "He was a fantastic individual, and we really appreciate the family and their continued support of our community."