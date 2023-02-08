County officials would like to meet again with solar companies planning to put large commercials projects in Columbia County. This move comes months after solar representatives made presentations to the full board.

Two solar companies have submitted applications to the Public Service Commission to put large scale commercial solar energy projects in Columbia County. Since November the county has heard concerns from citizens about the potential adverse effects from the project. County officials have been discussing what role they have in getting more oversight during the PSC application process.

The PSC application from Langdon Mills states the project study area was over 2,300 acres. The primary array – where solar panels, inverters, transformers and access roads will contain – will be set on 957 acres with 33.7 acres for a substation for battery storage in the towns of Springvale and Courtland. It was submitted in October and could produce up to 300 megawatts of power.

High Noon Solar submitted their application to the PSC in August. Their application has a primary array of approximately 2,057 acres for producing 300 megawatts. It is proposed to be located in the towns of Arlington, Leeds, Lowville and Hampden.

The Wisconsin PSC is responsible for reviewing renewable energy applications for wind and solar projects producing over 100 megawatts. It is made up of three non-elected officials who will ultimately decide if the proposed solar energy projects will go forward.

“We’re not going to stop this,” Supervisor Doug Richmond said on Tuesday. “Once the applications are submitted to the PSC it is difficult to stop.”

Richmond continued by citing a legal column published in the Wisconsin Counties Association magazine written by attorneys Jake Curtis and Andy Phillips of Attolles Law during the Planning and Zoning meeting.

The column outlines three cases that showed counties will face legal issues if attempting to regulate a project that has a PSC application filed.

“(These cases) make clear that any attempt by counties to regulate renewable energy projects that have already been submitted to the PSC for review and approval are likely to face significant hurdles,” Richmond read from the column.

Corporate counsel Joe Ruf and assistant corporate counsel Susan Fisher attended the meeting with Curtis on Tuesday afternoon. Curtis serves as legal counsel for the county. During the meeting he discussed a number of hypotheticals with the committee about the PSC process and Curtis explained that the PSC will grant or deny the project.

Curtis added that the companies still need to work with the county on the joint development agreement and the local operating contract. These companies will need to work with the county to get the proper permits to build in Columbia County.

Curtis said since those are contractual negotiations they will most likely need to be held in a closed-session meeting.

The county planning and zoning committee had a lengthy discussion Tuesday afternoon on what they can do in this process. The committee voted to set up a meeting with the solar companies to discuss the county and citizen concerns about these large solar energy proposals.

There has been a group of concerned citizens attending county meetings pertaining to these two solar projects. The group has voiced their concerns for over a year when the Langdon Mills project was first discovered by citizens by word-of-mouth. These concerns include fire hazards, loss of property value and the loss of farmland in the county.

Larry Wells is a third generation farmer in the county and told the committee to think about the prime farmland in Columbia County.

“We’re not against solar,” Wells said. “We’re against it on prime farmland.”

Becky Santowski said that she has concerns about local fire departments being unprepared for a potential fire at a commercial solar site.

“I’m madder than hell,” Santowski said. “Ask the PSC to pause this thing.”

The committee discussed sending a resolution directly to the PSC. However, Assistant Corporation Counsel Susan Fisher stated that doesn’t follow the standing rules for the county board and its committees. Fisher explained that a resolution needs to go through the executive committee and the full county board. The executive committee and the full county board will not be meeting this month so discussions were pushed to March.

The planning and zoning committee voted to table their discussions on sending county input to the PSC in March. The committee could also be sending a resolution to state officials in an effort to revise the solar project laws in Wisconsin.

