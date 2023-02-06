A bridge in Courtland has been closed for years due to the state officials and railroad officials disagreeing on a final plan. The bridge on County Highway A, just south of Randolph, has been closed since 2020.

The bridge, which sits in the town of Courtland, was built by the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR), the former Chicago and Northwestern lines, in 1910. It is made of timber with an asphalt base and goes over the railway tracks. The bridge currently has large “Bridge Out” signs on both ends. There is also guard rail blocking the entrance and large concrete blocks to stop all traffic from crossing bridge.

“The railway closed the bridge due to a number issues including no longer being safe for public use,” Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said.

Hardy explained the county has been planning to replace the bridge since 2017, but has been slowed by the UPRR and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The two entities cannot come to agreement on the final design of the bridge, according to Hardy.

“The railway built the bridge and therefore have to agree to the bridge concurrence,” Hardy said. “They built the bridge so they need to agree to the final plan before construction can begin.”

The Wisconsin Office of Commissioner Railroads ruled last year in favor of a petition by the DOT.

Yash P. Wadhwa, Commissioner of Railroads with the OCR wrote in his final decision that UPRR that the delay in approving a preliminary engineering agreement for the CTH A has led to more risk to the public.

“The WisDOT and UP have been at an impasse for more than two years over a Preliminary Engineering (PE) Agreement and Stipulation that has significantly delayed a project to replace a seriously deficient structure under 23 U.S.C. 144. This lack of action has placed public safety at risk,” Wadhwa wrote.

“We’ve been working to replace this for almost eight years now,” Hardy said. “The issues with the DOT and UPRR are still at odds over the design of the bridge.”

The bridge is part of the DOT local bridge program and when the design is completed will be funded by federal, state and county funds. The CTH A Bridge would be funded with 80% federal and state funds with the county responsible for the remaining 20%. Hardy added a portion of that 20% will come from the railway because of an existing agreement between Columbia County and UPRR.

Hardy said he has heard from Randolph Fire department and EMS that having the bridge out makes getting to the area in Courtland difficult.

“There are two town roads near the bridge but one has a low clearance and there’s also a sharp, narrow S-curve on one of the town roads,” Hardy said.

County Supervisor Adam Hahn represents the towns of Courtland and Fountain Prairie and the Village of Cambria. He said he wants the bridge issues resolved as soon as possible.

“This is taking county traffic and is going into the towns. It will lead to the towns having to fix the infrastructure caused by this closure,” Hahn said.

“I’m a family farmer in the area and it is directly affecting our farm,” Hahn said. “Trucks are getting re-routed through the area for a road that just ends now.”

Hardy said the design for the bridge is 60% completed, but there are still design issues that need to be resolved with the railway and DOT.

“The portal for the railway and the vehicle traffic designs have been completed,” Hardy said. “So the rough idea of the bridge stuff has been completed.”

The remaining portion is a final bid package that will include all aspects of the bridge construction and the complete design.

There are similar bridge concerns off of CTH A with Sterk Road Bridge and Inglehart Road Bridge. Hardy said he expected the bridge designs to be approved and then bid out the project.

However, Hardy thinks the OCR may have to rule on the design of those bridges, too. These two bridges also involve the DOT and UPRR.

The CTH A Bridge was set to be bid out later this year in September, but Hardy said that will be delayed as the two sides still have not agreed on a final design plan.

“This is a continuing issue and there is a growing necessity for it to be resolved,” Hahn said.

