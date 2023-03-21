Two people have been charged with multiple counts of forgery and fraud in a scheme that resulted in a Columbus bank allegedly defrauded out of over $7,000.

Esther R. Callies, 39, Madison, is facing three counts of uttering a forgery, five felony counts of fraud against financial institution, between $500 and $10,000, and three misdemeanor counts of fraud against a financial institution less than $500.

Semaj O. Pruitt, 24, Madison, is facing three counts of uttering a forgery and three counts of fraud against a financial institution.

Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler signed an arrest warrant for Pruitt on Friday.

Online records show Callies is no longer in custody after her signature bond was set at $5,000 at her initial appearance on March 17.

If convicted Callies and Pruitt face up to three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision for each count of uttering a forgery and felony fraud against financial institution.

Callies allegedly told police that she met Pruitt online after posting on Facebook that she was looking for ways to make money.

According to the criminal complaint:

Columbus Chief of Police Dennis Weiner was dispatched to Farmers and Merchants Union Bank and met with an executive with the bank last November about alleged fraudulent activity.

The executive is referred to as a witness in the complaint. They alleged that Callies had an account at the bank and engaged in fraudulent activity that resulted in the bank losing over $7,000.

The witness told police Callies committed the fraud by depositing large fraudulent checks into FMUB and “almost immediately withdrawing the fraudulent funds” from the bank, ATMs or transferring the funds with a third-party banking app.

All of the transactions allegedly took place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2022. Police reviewed surveillance video from the bank and ATMs. The video allegedly showed Callies, often driven by the same man, when making these deposits and withdrawals.

During the investigation Columbus Police learned — with the help of other law enforcement agencies — that the man was Pruitt.

The complaint outlines the instances of uttering a forgery last year. Callies allegedly deposited fraudulent checks on Oct. 19, worth $6,780, Oct. 20, worth $2,000 and Oct. 21, worth $4,080, at the bank.

The complaint includes a number of withdrawals Callies made from the FMUB account over the three days last October. A total of $12,860 was deposited into the bank with fraudulent checks and $9,425 was withdrawn or transferred from Callies' account.

Callies was interviewed by Columbus Police and was asked about the fraudulent checks. She said she met Pruitt through Facebook after she posted “something about wanting ways to make money.” Callies then contacted Pruitt and they came up with the scheme to defraud the bank.

During the interview Callies alleged that Pruitt provided her with the three fraudulent checks she deposited at the bank and that about $3,000 of the fraudulent funds were transferred to Pruitt with a banking app.

The complaint alleges Callies and Pruitt knew the checks were fraudulent before they were deposited.

Callies is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on May 9 for a pre-trial conference.