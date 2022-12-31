Community Closet ends year with donation spree

The Community Closet Resale Shop rounded out its year by making a series of donations, with New Lisbon’s police department, first responders, fire department and library each receiving a check for $2,000.

The donations are an annual tradition for the city’s only thrift store.

“We’re a non-profit, so we try to get our bank account down to zero,” the closet’s founding member Ron Launden said. “We always start over again for the new year.”

The downtown shop is completely operated by its volunteers. They reported that the closet’s annual Christmas Sale was a success, enabling them to give $3,000 back to the New Lisbon Community Center for hosting their sale.

“We had about 50 people waiting for the door to open. You would have thought we were Macy’s in New York,” Launden said.

He noted that despite the year being tough financially for many New Lisbon residents, the Community Closet met all of its usual fundraising goals.

In total, the shop was able to put nearly $40,000 back into the community.

“They are such a generous group of people, and they always keep the library in mind,” New Lisbon Memorial Library Director Deanna Rosier said. “What they do out of that little business that they run, is just amazing.”

This year’s contribution to the library will go towards updating the adult seating area. Past donations have allowed the library to furnish their community room.

“A lot of our elderly patrons like to put puzzles together, and the chairs and table we have at this time really don’t work well for them,” Rosier added. “I think we can come up with something much more comfortable for them.”

2022 was also the year that work on the New Lisbon Area Veterans Memorial Project was concluded. While the project was supported by 300 donations from individuals, organizations and businesses, the first major donation came from the city’s own Community Closet.

Giving cycle continues at the Community Closet The nonprofit made the single largest donation to the Lisbon Veterans Memorial.

The store added on to its initial $10,000 contribution, which funded the main stone, by making an additional donation of $14,000 to replace the sidewalk for the entire block around the monument.

Looking to 2023, the Community Closet hopes to continue strengthening its ties with local organizations and helping out whenever possible.

“It’s rewarding, and it’s a lot of work. But when you hear the feedback, it’s worth it,” Launden said.