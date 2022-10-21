County G daytime closure scheduled for next week

A second closure of the County Highway G under Interstate 90/94 in Mauston is scheduled to take place next week.
The road will be blocked from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to pour a new bridge deck for the I-90/94 and WIS 82 interchange.
There is no posted detour for the closure.
