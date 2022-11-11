Crafter dedicates sales of her creations to support pregnancy resource center

Holiday gift-givers looking for unique, handmade items will soon be out in full force as the unofficial craft fair season begins.

Most arts and craft sales advertise a variety of items from a host of vendors to attract customers. But one fair happening this weekend in Beaver Dam stands out from the norm.

All the items were lovingly produced by one woman, who is donating 100% of the proceeds to a local nonprofit organization. The Pregnancy Resource Center of Dodge County is the beneficiary of this special gift.

Up until today, the sole crafter had remained anonymous to all but a handful of people. She wanted the focus to be on the cause and not on herself. After much contemplation, she’s recognized that more shoppers may be fascinated to see the efforts of a one-person-show.

Elaine Mullin of Beaver Dam is the woman behind the craft fair that will take place Saturday and Sunday at St. Katharine Drexel Parish Center, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam.

Mullin, a retired radiation therapist, is a self-taught seamstress. She said the idea for the craft fair came to her while isolating in her home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was looking for a way to make good use of my days and help someone. I just sat down and started sewing,” she said. “It offered me quiet time and time for prayer.”

Mullin was structured and focused. She spent hour upon hour at her sewing machine each day for the last two and a half years.

“I was just methodical. Instead of sitting down and reading a book, I sewed,” she said.

Sharing her time, talent and treasure with others is a way of life to Mullin. She had previously taken mission trips in the U.S. to assist those recovering from natural disasters. She encourages others to look for ways to assist their neighbors.

“You know you don’t have to go a distance to help others. Families need help here at home, too. There are so many reasons to support this (fundraiser),” she said.

Following the completion of hundreds upon hundreds of handmade items, Mullin turned to others to aid with pricing and the logistics of running the sale.

Barb Kalscheur, a volunteer at the Pregnancy Support Center, is one of those assisting Mullin in setting up the craft fair. She said people will be amazed at the shear variety and number of quality pieces available at the sale.

“Elaine gave of her hands and heart entirely to this project and we couldn’t be more grateful,” she said. “There truly is something for everyone.”

Mullin said she made practical things or simply things that may make someone happy. More than 20 tables will be filled with her creations, as well as numerous clothes racks. Doors open at 8 a.m. both days.

Among the practical items are pot holders, skillet handle holders, jar openers and coffee cozies. The cozies can be purchased separately or with a cup of hot apple cider or Caribou Coffee, courtesy of Beaver Dam Food Pride.

Rice-filled therapeutic pads and buckwheat pillows will be a treat for those with some aches and pains. A large assortment of seasonal table centerpiece linens and runners, throw pillows, woven chair pads and hooked rugs will also be displayed to brighten a house’s interior.

There are items for kids, as well, with tutus and headpieces in an abundance of colors. A multitude of sock monkeys (with an optional wardrobe) are looking for a home.

Mullin said much of her handiwork will keep people warm in the coming months, including blanket wraps.

Headbands, infinity scarves, along with scarves of varying widths and lengths will be on display. Mirrors will be placed throughout the building, so shoppers can try items on. Dress forms will showcase some of the many styles of ponchos, shawls and wraps – including several “mommy and me” matching wraps.

There are one-of-a-kind pieces and Mullin shared that most of the patterns and fabrics were bought locally. Prices start at $4. Cash, check or PayPal will be accepted.

Mullin said the potential donation from this sale is great.

“We’re in this life together. So, if somebody needs something, that’s what we’re here for,” she said. “Let’s wrap our arms around this center to see what Dodge County can do.”

The Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County is located at 108 Parallel St., Beaver Dam. For more information on its services, go to pscdci.com or call 920-219-9305.