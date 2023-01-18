Cranberry Creek Mounds to receive 'critical' restoration

Wisconsin is host to a plethora of spaces that represent the relationship between humans and their environments, from the petroglyphs at Roche-A-Cri State Park to the Aztalan Village at Aztalan State Park. Some 1,000 years of Native American culture, art and history can be appreciated alongside towering trees and sprawling plains.

In Necedah, there lies the largest and most significant intact mound complex in the upper Midwest.

“Thanks to previous landowners, most of (the mounds) are preserved in that area,” said Jon Robaidek, the property manager and ecologist at the Cranberry Creek Native American Mound group. “We’re out there to protect and preserve them.”

The state Department of Natural Resources recently identified Cranberry Creek as needing “high-priority” habitat restoration work, awarding it permanent funding from the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund this year. The grant supports ecological restoration on Wisconsin’s state-managed public lands and is built through donations made by those purchasing a hunting or fishing license.

According to the DNR, the funding will be critical to protecting the mounds while Cranberry Creek’s crew maintain the natural area’s landscape.

The 675 acre-area is an ancient American Indian burial mound site. It contains prime examples of linear, oval, conical and effigy mounds built by Native Americans. Humans first inhabited Wisconsin about 12,000 years ago, and the use of burial mounds arose from 500 BC to 1000 AD during the Woodland period. Bear and panther mounds can be seen at Cranberry Creek as well as a 50-foot bird effigy mound with a wingspan of 125 feet.

While farming has damaged parts of the northern mound cluster, the southern section remains well preserved. Over 300 mounds exist on the site.

“It is considered a sacred spot. You shouldn’t tread on these mounds. We only do it for management in terms of trying to control brush,” Robaidek said.

The site is home to a diverse array of natural communities featuring large river birch trees and silver and red maples. An old-growth northern dry forest and an open pine-oak forest are also contained in the heavily forested area.

Cranberry Creek Mound Group was designated a state natural area in 1986. Robaidek has been tending to the mound group since before 2000, long before he became a property manager in 2014. He manages state natural areas in seven counties throughout the Central Sands Region of Wisconsin.

Robaidek stated that so far, the site has been maintained manually by removing brush and trees through hand-cutting and utilizing chemicals to keep plants from re-sprouting.

“Trees, when they do get older, tend to fall over and crash down, and they’ll impact soil that way. We’re protecting these mounds by removing some of those trees that are hazardous to it,” he said.

With help from Cherish Wisconsin, Robaidek hopes they can get Cranberry Creek to a point where the area can be maintained through prescribed fires.

He assured that burnings wouldn’t harm the mounds. Afterall, these structures have survived hundreds of years of weather and prairie fires that were once instrumental in maintaining Wisconsin’s natural ecosystem.

“Normally, fires would go through here on a regular basis, and it would have been more open back when they built the mounds,” Robaidek explained. “(Prescribed fire) would not only protect the mounds, but put a natural community back… we’re killing two birds with one stone.”

Fire won’t be coming to the area anytime soon though. Preparation will need to be made to ensure that the fire can burn safely and effectively, without threatening the creek’s surroundings. Funding from the Cherish Wisconsin grant will be essential as Robaidek and his crew work to put in permanent firebreaks — strips of fire-resistant vegetation or bare ground that slows the spread of fire.

For those interested in seeing the upper Midwest’s largest mound group, Robaidek recommends taking some precautions. The natural area isn’t a park; there are no signs or trails guiding guests to the mounds. Tours are offered occasionally. For information on how to explore Cranberry Creek, Robaidek suggests contacting him at Jon.robaidek@wisconsin.gov.

“It is something that is really neat and unique in the area. A lot of other places have mounds, but maybe just one mound here, or a grouping of four or five,” he said. “We have a lot of examples of these in large groupings. I guess it’s something you’d have to see for yourself.”