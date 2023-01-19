Decorah Lake ice fishing tournament canceled due to weather conditions

The 6th annual Lake Decorah Restoration Ice Fishing Tournament has officially been canceled, as an unusually warm winter and heavy snowfall threaten the condition of the ice.

The Guardians of Lake Decorah announced the decision Wednesday ahead of the weekend event. While the ice will not allow for actual fishing, the fundraiser will continue on with raffles, a chili dump and beverages. This year’s event is scheduled to take place at Riverside Park at 10 a.m. with drawings at 2 p.m. Jan. 21.

President Jordan Wilke, who also serves as Mauston’s superintendent of Parks, Forestry, and Cemetery, said the decision was not taken lightly. The organization has the safety of attendees in mind.

“Our ideal conditions, when we have a larger event with people coming locally and from afar, is six plus inches,” Wilke said. “But the ice that we're seeing with this warm weather, few days in the 40s and over a half inch of rain Monday night… that really deteriorated the ice.”

Decorah typically freezes later than most lakes due to the Lemonweir River flowing through it. With weather conditions continuing to worsen, the ice has become completely open in several areas where fishing is popular.

The Guardian's tournament is typically held in the first week of January but has since been pushed later as a response to warmer weather. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is also hosting its free fishing event this weekend, where anyone can fish without a license.

“Typically, in mid-January, you're not going to expect these types of temperatures,” Wilke added. “Even the state thought it was going to be a good weekend.”

The competition has been held since 2016, raising between $7,000 and $9,000 each year for the Lake Decorah Restoration Project. The lake faces challenges related to sedimentation and resulting eutrophication from high concentrations of nutrients in the water and aquatic plant growth.

Funds from the past four years have gone towards a DNR cost-sharing grant for lake management studies. The Guardians are currently working on a Nine Key Element plan, which will provide a framework for improving the Decorah’s water quality. The nine elements, as designated by the Environmental Protection Agency, help determine the causes and source of pollution.

“Once that's completed, it should give us some kind of direction on where to proceed next with restoring our lake,” Wilke added.

While the cancellation of the fishing tournament will no doubt impact the Guardian's fundraising efforts, Wilke believes the event could still be a success.

The raffle will feature prizes including a Milwaukee Tools radio, a 4-person game of golf, custom fishing rods and an Igloo Trailmate cooler. Those who have already registered for the fishing tournament will have a chance to win a $100 gift card from Cabela's.

All youth in attendance will be automatically entered in a free drawing for a $800 package and a guided fishing trip.

Tickets are available to purchase at Mauston True Value Hardware, Northside Mobil, Mauston Equipment, Gravity Box Brewing Company and the Mauston City Hall. There will also be tickets available on the day of the event.

“Hopefully the community still comes out to show support,” Wilke said. “We are nervous about it, but you know, we're going to make the best of it.”