The Dodge County District Attorney's office is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, after a string of resignations left the department with no prosecutors or DA.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Andrea Will, a prosecutor from Waukesha County, to serve as Dodge's district attorney in February. Since then, she’s worked to fill nearly every vacancy in the office.

Four assistant district attorneys were brought on, including two transfers from Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. Attorney Margaret Kunisch, who previously worked as an assistant DA in Dodge County, came back from medical leave and another was taken out of retirement after serving in Waukesha County.

The office’s managing attorney position will remain open until July.

“When I got the appointment, I kind of hit the ground running. My goal was to be fully staffed by April 1. I almost met that goal,” Will said.

Former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg resigned earlier this year and took an assistant DA job in Green Lake County, stating that between retirements and resignations, he was going to be the sole full-time prosecutor in his office by mid-January. The office has six prosecutor positions.

“Dodge County is the first complete victim of the DA crisis,” Klomberg said at the time.

Across Wisconsin, offices have struggled to attract lawyers to prosecutor and public defender positions with a starting pay rate of $27.24 an hour, or about $56,600 a year. Law school graduates can expect to make nearly triple that at private practices; the median starting salary in 2021 was $165,000.

According to the Department of Administration, there are currently 57 assistant district attorney vacancies, representing about 10.7% of the state's total positions.

Will believes that provisions in Gov. Evers’s proposed budget — including an increased starting pay for assistant district attorneys and public defenders at $35 an hour — could help bridge the gap. It would also increase the hourly rate for prosecutors by $7.76. Evers said Tuesday he would consider rejecting a Republican budget plan that doesn't significantly increase pay.

“That will go a long way to motivating experienced prosecutors to stay in the state system,” Will said. “It's a great step and we're all thankful for it, but it's long overdue.”

Aside from staff shortages, Will has had to catch up on cases that are still under investigation and a number of high-level cases that are coming up for trial. She noted that the job has entailed “a few extra hours a week” of work for her and her staff, but that the office will be up to speed soon.

Fortunately, every attorney she pulled in is experienced and familiar with high caseloads.

“I’m proud of the speed that we were able to fill the spots. Now, to be clear, that doesn't solve the statewide prosecutor shortage. It's not like I brought new attorneys into the state system. We just shuffled the deck,” Will clarified.

“The shortage still exists. I think people just want to be part of a rebuild.”