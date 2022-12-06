Everything you need to know about this year’s Mauston holiday parade

The city of Mauston has a jam-packed evening of holiday fun planned for visitors to downtown on Saturday.

The night-long event, featuring a parade, is scheduled to kick off with a long-awaited visit from the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. The train will stop at the Division Street railway crossing near the intersection at Tremont Street at 4 p.m. It will put on a half-hour long show with performances from country music singer and songwriters Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.

Organizers have already alerted Mauston that the tour — CP’s first cross-continent excursion in three years — has seen record turnouts. The city is preparing for a couple thousand visitors.

“There is going to be a huge amount of people,” City Administrator Randy Reeg said. “The Holiday Train events they’ve held so far have had larger-than-historic attendance.”

The Holiday Train show is free to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation to benefit the Mauston Food Pantry, which will be collected by the Mauston Chamber of Commerce. The Bank of Mauston is matching all monetary donations.

Not to mention, the chamber will be distributing hot chocolate for free with a donation.

The parade officially begins at 5:15 p.m. and Reeg said the floats will roll out as soon as they are in position after the train’s departure. The route begins at Tremont Street and will follow Division Street down to Elmberta Street.

This year, the floats won’t be the only thing decorated to the nines. For the first time, the chamber of commerce has invited businesses and residences to compete in their Hometown Deck the Town decorating contest. Downtown locations include State Street Tap and a "winter wonderland" at Mckinney’s Home Decorating. A complete list of locations can be found online.

The winner will be announced at the Holiday Parade.

While there won’t be a tree-lighting, Santa is set to visit the Hatch Public Library following the parade. The library invites guests to come in from the cold and take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Holiday refreshments will be provided, and children will receive a free book.