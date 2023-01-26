Fewer state dollars for Beaver Dam spells trouble for the future

With fewer and fewer state dollars coming into Beaver Dam, the city may have to find “creative” ways to stretch its budget in the future.

During a presentation to the city council with Representative Mark Born, Mayor Becky Glewen explained that Beaver Dam has seen a steady decline in its shared revenue — general financial aid from the state to counties and municipalities. In 2000, the state shared $2,174,514 with Beaver Dam when its population was 15,196. Currently, the city receives $1,576,614 with a population of 16,647. The annual shared revenue has flatlined since 2012.

In total, Beaver Dam has lost $8,846,170 over the last 20 years.

“I think it just helps to put into context why we're struggling and why it's such a difficult process to try to get our budget to work,” Glewen said. “We're coming up against some real problems with funding and every year we end up meeting like this.”

Beaver Dam came very close to losing some benefits for city staff with its 2023 budget. After a bit of finagling, a solid waste utility was created that brought a $557,000 reduction to the levy and a $63 reduction in the tax rate for the owner of a median value Beaver Dam home.

While some alders objected to the idea of a solid waste utility at the time, others believe it was a practical solution. However, it's a solution that the city won’t be able to use twice.

Parks are expected to feel the strain as well. Very little has been set aside for parks over the next 10 years, Glewen said, which could have an impact on tourism as well as public health. Tahoe Park has been requesting a new bathroom facility for over a decade, and they aren’t slated to receive one anytime soon.

Cotton Mill Park and the Riverway are set to receive $5,000 in the next five years, with nothing budgeted for the future. Glewen added that the city “stuck its neck out” to repair the lagoons at Swan City Park.

Beaver Dam’s options are limited for increasing revenue. The mayor noted that some municipalities have established a vehicle registration fee, or wheel tax. Eau Claire County residents pay a $30 vehicle registration fee, which generates nearly $2.5 million annually.

“That's one way some communities have (increased their revenue)… We have avoided that at this point,” she added.

When a municipality runs out of options, many including Beaver Dam look to borrow the difference. According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the debt owed by local governments in Wisconsin rose by 5.4% in 2020 — some of which was fueled by low interest rates.

Rep. Born suggested a referendum to fund future park projects, as well as sponsorships or donations from within the community. He skirted a question from City Administrator Nathan Thiel about allowing municipalities to consider new forms of revenue such as directly collecting a percentage of local sales tax for projects. Born responded that the legislature was more focused on spending the state’s ballooning surplus instead of finding new ways to gather taxes.

Alder Kevin Burnett, District 13, cut in, stating that it was difficult to talk about sponsorships after Beaver Dam nearly lost some benefits for its employees.

“The state is sitting on a projected $6.6 billion. How does that sound? Taking benefits away from our employees while the state sits on a pile of money,” Burnett said. “We’re going to have to find some other new fee … maybe a ‘walking down the street’ fee.”

“It sounds like you’re doing your job,” Born said.

With a decrease in shared revenue and cuts to aid, caps on property tax, dwindling revenue options and inflationary increases, the city will have its work cut for it to address next year's shortfalls. Beaver Dam spent the last year in negotiations with its townships to secure higher pay for its fire and EMS services.

“It's a little bit more of a difficult conversation for us to have with our townships, but all in all, we want to work together,” Glewen said. “There are huge costs that we need to share across the area in order to keep costs down.”