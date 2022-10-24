First Snowmobile Day comes to New Lisbon

The New Lisbon Winter Wanderers will host the club’s first-ever Snowmobile Fun Day in Riverside Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature live music, a bucket raffle, free food and a vintage snowmobile show.

Original and restored snowmobiles will be on display, with five separate categories for snowmobiles made in or before 1969, 1970 to 1975, 1976 to 1979, 1980 to 1985 and 1986 to the present. Mini-sleds and cutters have their own classes. Trophies will be given out for each category, and Best of Show and People’s Choice titles will be awarded.

The Winter Wanderers will also be offering information and taking sign-ups for their next snowmobile safety course. All residents born after Jan. 1, 1985 who ride on public lands in Wisconsin are required to be certified. There are currently 10 spots left for the club’s November classes.

“We’ll teach you how to go, how to stop, how to turn… Mostly simple stuff, but stuff you need to be certified to use the trails,” member Bryce McNeely said. “Then there’s a test at the end.”

The event — and the safety course — are open to non-members. Snowmobile Day begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.; snowmobiles can be registered for the show until 11 a.m.