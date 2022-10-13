Former New Lisbon EMS Director honored for 40 years

The New Lisbon First Responders honored their former EMS director Richard Weiland for his 40 years with the city Wednesday night.

Weiland started out as a volunteer EMT in 1982, and later took on many roles in the community. He was a a member of the Camp Douglas Rescue Squad and Mauston Area Ambulance Association, telecommunicator for Juneau County and firefighter and safety officer for the New Lisbon Fire Department.

Rep. Tony Kurtz and and Sen. Howard Marklein were present to award Weiland a plaque with a signed Certificate of Commendation on behalf of the Wisconsin State Legislature. They also gifted him a United States flag that was flown over the Capitol.

“One of the things that I was impressed by was the recruiting, training, nurturing, taking people under your wing… That is awesome,” Marklein said. “We can serve as individuals, but it’s all even greater when we have a legacy.”

Weiland held several leadership roles throughout his career. He served as the president of the New Lisbon Fire Department, director of the Mauston Area Ambulance Association and facilitator of the Juneau County EMS Association.

When asked what he plans to do in his retirement, Weiland smiled and said, “Nothing.”

"I didn't expect any of this," he said, gesturing to the plaque. "I was just going to slip out the door. But I wish our little group the best. I encourage people to volunteer."

Andy Hare, the current NLFR president, added that replacing Weiland won’t be an easy task. Finding volunteers with that amount of dedication — and training them — takes time and effort.

“Those are really big shoes to fill. Our first priority is to get more people in the service,” Hare said. “But now, the biggest thing is to give him some recognition and appreciation for all his years of service.”