The Beaver Dam Farmers Market is set to relocate once again. This time, they’re setting their sights on Spring Street.

The farmers market’s longtime home at Heritage Village shopping center’s parking lot was jeopardized in 2021 after the mall approached city officials about the need to find a different location. New tenants — Marshalls, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less — were coming, and they needed the entire lot.

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Becky Glewen and Downtown Beaver Dam Inc., saw it as an opportunity to bring the market downtown.

While the farmers market was initially relocated to the lot at 201 S. Center St., the chamber’s Executive Director Tracy Propst says the goal was to one day move to Spring Street. They were aware at the time that a private housing development could come to the Center Street lot, and as conversations with the developer and the city progressed, the chamber knew it was time to look for their forever home.

“Nothing is final until it’s final, but we knew when we moved to Center Street that that was going to be temporary,” Propst said. “Now we just want to start and stay in one place.”

A committee was formed with the Department of Public Works, engineering, the police and fire departments and City Administrator Nathan Thiel to find a new location. They identified several possible sites, including the lot behind the Watermark and a handful of parking lots on Maple Street by Marco’s pizza.

Ultimately, the lot at the corner of Henry Street and Spring Street was chosen.

“All the locations in downtown were reviewed with their pros and cons, and the one that had the least amount of cons was that corner of Spring Street,” stated Propst.

The lot ticked several of the chamber’s boxes — walkability, proximity to their downtown office and buy-in from surrounding businesses Ooga Brewing Company and Title Consultants Inc. The Beaver Dam city council recently voted to match a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant that, if awarded, would enable the city to put in landscaping and trees along the west side of the Henry Street lot. Lighting would also be installed.

Shoppers who are eligible for federally funded health and nutrition programs will also be able to stretch their dollars at the market.

“The hospital is matching government assistance funds for WIC. That’s kind of new. Being able to take the SNAP cards, WIC and senior dollars, and then the hospital matches those… people can double their money,” Propst added.

Several vendors attended a meeting with the chamber to discuss the relocation, and some visited the lot the next day to map out what the market could look like with their trucks.

Dana Grebel of Oak Shade Farm has worked with the Beaver Dam Farmers Market for 25 years, and she’s looking forward to the new downtown space.

“It’s a big move, but it will work itself out like it did when we went from the mall to the parking lot,” she said. “The last two years have been really good. More people are coming out.”

The farmers market’s move is still very much in the works. The chamber is waiting on the city to put together its permit package and the Common Council would need to approve their proposal. Registration fees for vendors will be raised to account for portable toilets that the chamber is expecting to offer this year.

Additionally, there may be a change to the farmers market schedule. Propst hinted at the possibility of a night market, although the chamber would first gauge interest from the community with a survey before making any significant decisions.

“There was a lot of thought put in evaluating spots, and none of the others were ideal, quite frankly,” she said. “Everyone had a seat at the table to express what would work best and (Spring Street) is where we ended up.”