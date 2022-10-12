Giving cycle continues at the Community Closet

“Serving our community.”

It’s a simple message, and a simple goal. But New Lisbon’s only thrift store, the Community Closet, takes this mission seriously; shoppers might spot an alphabetized list behind the checkout counter of every organization the Closet has contributed to.

With more than 72 groups and counting — from the Juneau County Animal Shelter to the New Lisbon Public Library — there are few places that haven’t benefited from the humble shop.

“We've been here 16 years. And some of these people we donate to every year ... various churches, EMTs, the police department, the fire department,” founding member Ron Launden said. “Naturally, we’re very dedicated.”

While the New Lisbon Veterans Memorial project was supported by 300 donations from individuals, organizations and businesses, the first major donation came from the city’s own Community Closet. It recently added to its initial $10,000 contribution, which funded stonework, by making an additional donation of $14,000 to replace the sidewalk for the entire block around the monument.

“Ours is the single largest donation,” Launden confirmed.

The Community Closet first formed in New Lisbon in August 2002 and quickly grew its staff to nearly 20 volunteers. The store took inspiration from St. Vincent de Paul and Goodwill, hoping to bring shopping and community support to the area.

The only flaw with the plan? The Community Closet was too successful.

The thrift store was originally located uptown but outgrew its building in only a year and a half. Ever since, the Community Closet has called its red-and-white building on North Adams Street home.

Even with a bigger shop, the thrift store still feels growing pains. The store often has to close its drop-off area to give staff time to catch up with donations. Sorting, pricing and displaying items all take time, but it’s what the volunteers are glad to do.

The city has limited retail spaces, especially within walking distance of the downtown.

“I think (the Closet) is a great asset to the town, especially during the hard times people are going through right now with the cost of living, clothing and everything else going up,” volunteer Barb Richmond said. “It's a good place for people to come and shop at a reasonable price and get good stuff.”

Launden’s wife, Marcella, echoed this sentiment. “We get lots of compliments. ... It’s a place to come and gather.”

The Community Closet’s annual Christmas sale will take place Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the New Lisbon Community Center.