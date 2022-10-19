Golden Eagles Enterprises to serve and to create

In the Mauston City Cemetery, a crisp new sign marks the city founder’s burial site. The sign at Milton Maughs’ grave serves as a sharp contrast to the gray and weathered marker that hung there for the last 56 years, but it still holds every detail at its predecessor — down to the font, shape and clean white trim.

And it was made by high school students.

“We wanted to find some innovative ways to really harness the talents of our kids and our tech ed staff,” Principal Jim Dillin said. “We meant to raise the bar for expectations.”

In 2014, Assistant Principal Joel Heesch, who is now the district superintendent, and Dillin began looking for a way to evolve the technical education program at Mauston High School, and they soon found one. Eleva-Strum High School’s Cardinal Manufacturing class in Strum was a prime example of the collaboration of business and engineering, creating things not just for the school itself or its students, but for customers as well. Not only that, but it had been up and running for almost 20 years.

“The model is … business students and tech ed students come together to form production,” Dillin explained. “And so we have all of the soft skills that you would need as well as the production side to create projects for community members.”

The high school would go on to form Golden Eagles Enterprises. To create the nearly perfect replica of the sign commemorating Maughs for the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) McEvoy-Miller Post 2114, the Enterprise class digitized the original sign and made use of the school’s laser wood carving machine.

And that’s not the only high-powered tool the class has access to.

Vinyl printers, plasma cutters, a CNC Milling Machine, 3D printers, a CNC Router and a CNC Lathe are some of the machines students can learn how to use in Mauston High’s lab classes before enrolling to be on the production side of the school’s Capstone class, Golden Eagle Enterprises.

Business students, typically juniors or seniors, can enroll to serve as liaisons, directing projects, setting deadlines and connecting with businesses and potential clients.

After starting the class, students can jump right into managing and working on projects — whether that entails making signs for farms, wrapping trailers, engraving plaques or building something completely custom.

Alumni of Mauston High School’s Enterprises praise the class for the hands-on experience it gave them. Kendall Laridaen graduated from Mauston in 2021 and is now studying business at UW-Stevens Point, but she started out managing business for the newly launched class. Laridaen was one of the first students of the program, which came with its fair share of challenges and learning opportunities.

“I loved introducing to business owners what Golden Eagle Enterprises was, because I took so much pride in the work that I did for it,” Laridaen said. “It was fun to throw it out in the community and be like, ‘Look at what we’re doing. Look at this experience that I’m getting, and all these different things that we have to offer.’”

“We built it from the ground up,” she added. “We took it under our wings and tried to make it fly.”

Balancing projects, business contacts and deadlines for the class did more than prepare Laridaen for her classes — it gave her an edge in all aspects of her studies and soon-to-be career.

“My eyes are really open to what business is about more than if I would have not been a part of the program,” Laridaen said.

Golden Eagle Enterprises is currently working on 12 cornhole boards for Gray Electric. The business reached out to the school to have some boards that the company had previously ordered from another manufacturer remade as gifts for the upcoming holiday season. The students collaborated with Gray Electric to update the design and refine the original product.

While the class can’t yet accept individual orders, they’re always accepting new projects and collaborations with area businesses.

“More students are getting interested, I think, because they’re walking by and seeing the projects (we) have going,” said Matthew Griffin, Mauston High School’s tech ed instructor.

Due to the pandemic, Golden Eagles Enterprises saw its soft launch in 2021. Now that the production space is newly updated with floor to ceiling glass windows — instead of endless rows of lockers hiding the class’ machinery and projects — Principal Dillin is hoping that more students will “flock” to the tech ed department.

“The community was supportive. They got behind it, so it really exploded,” Dillin said. “Now, with this new edition, we’re actually able to bring the business students in here. They can meet with potential clients. This is a comeback.”