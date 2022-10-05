Hatch Library to host Halloween costume swap

Sharing is scaring this week at the Hatch Public Library.

The library has begun accepting gently used costumes in preparation for its Halloween costume swap this Saturday. Residents are encouraged to clean out their closets and contribute their previous years' costumes to the event.

Items can be dropped off at the library’s West State Street location until Friday, and Hatch is accepting both kids and adult Halloween costumes. All residents are able to participate in the giveaway — even if they didn’t donate a costume.

“Anyone can come in,” Youth Services Librarian Carissa Huebner stated. “If they find something that fits that they want to use, they can take it home.”

This will be the Mauston public library’s first costume swap. After seeing other libraries host similar events, the librarians at Hatch decided to hold a plant exchange earlier this spring.

The event was a success, and inspired them to plan more swaps.

“It went really well, so we decided to try something else,” Huebner said.

The costumes will be displayed in Hatch’s Community Room, where the giveaway will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. and end at noon.