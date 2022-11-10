High School Musical comes to Mauston

Mauston High School Community Musical is going retro with Disney’s original smash-hit “High School Musical.”

The production will begin Nov. 11 at the high school at 7 p.m., with a performance at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.

According to Mauston Music Teacher and Musical Director Michael Pechman, High School Musical wasn’t an option he took very seriously as the school was looking at titles for the fall show. But the “cheesy” sing-along movie struck a chord with students, and it was hard to ignore their excitement.

“I was not particularly looking to do this musical. It was kind of outdated, and I didn’t think the kids would really relate,” Pechman explained. “We threw it out there to kind of test the waters… and the reaction we got from them was overwhelming.”

Some students made their return to musical theater solely for the chance to perform in the show. One of the musical’s major roles, Sharpay Evans, will be played by Kailey Tourdot, who put together a strong audition after a two-year break from performing arts.

“Kaylee was in choir my first year, and then we had the shutdown. After that, she was in a lot of college preparatory classes,” Pechman said. “But she was one of the students that came forward when she heard we were considering it and said, ‘You know, I would love to be a part of that musical in any way.’”

Other leads include Reece Gray, playing Troy Bolton, and Kendall Walsh as Gabriella Montez. All three students are seniors; Pechman has been able to follow their progress in his four years with Mauston High School.

The show will feature new songs as well as several fan-favorites from the 2006 original film, such as “Start of Something New,” “Get’cha Head in the Game” and “We’re All in This Together.”

Audiences can expect to see the Broadway version of “High School Musical”, complete with electric ensemble numbers. Considering the level of talent among the cast, Pechman saw no reason to opt for an abridged version.

“The kids are ready. We don’t have to do the junior version and we don’t have to do a musical that the kids wouldn’t get excited about. We can do stuff that gets them revved up because we have the school district administration behind us,” Pechman added.

“As a teacher, that’s pretty special.”

Advanced tickets are now on sale for $8. Veterans’ tickets will be distributed for free on Friday at the school’s Veterans Day Program and can be used at any of the musical’s three showings.