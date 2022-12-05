Ho-ho-holiday help wanted: Lyndon Station Elementary calling for toy donations

The holiday season may be in full swing, but that doesn’t mean all children have presents under the tree. Lyndon Station Elementary volunteers have organized a holiday toy drive to make sure every student has gifts to open this year.

“There are so many kids who are going without, and so many families that are really struggling in our community,” organizer Beverly Smith said. “That’s why we’re reaching out.”

Smith stated that only new toys will be accepted. All gifts are needed by 1 p.m. on Dec. 19 and can be dropped off at the Way Station Saloon and Eatery in Mauston. After the presents are wrapped, they will be delivered to children by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus — volunteers Nancy and Jerry Jaques — the following day.

Monetary gifts are also accepted. The Juneau County Tavern League has offered to match all funds donated up to $2,000.

“The money will be for new gifts. It would be wonderful if we had more than we needed this year, so that we have something to start with next year,” Smith added.

Smith hopes to collect gifts for all 51 of Lyndon Station’s students, with each child receiving about five presents each with a mix of small items like coloring books and at least one nicer toy. With 68% of students at Lyndon Station Elementary being identified as economically disadvantaged, it’s important to ensure that all students receive their own special gift.

Gifts are collected all year-round, which means the toy drive will only need to gather roughly 30 more presents to meet its goal.

“We’re doing pretty decent,” said Smith. “I’m pleasantly surprised; I thought we’d be a lot further behind by now.”

Since moving to the area seven years ago, Smith and her husband Samuel largely supplied the toy drive by themselves, shopping clearance and sales events in the months leading up to Christmas. They recruit friends to gather at Way Station every year and wrap the gifts before bringing them to the students.

Acknowledging that this year has been tough for everyone, Smith is thankful that she’s had so much support for the toy drive. While more than enough volunteers are interested in wrapping, she welcomes anyone to contact her if they'd like to assist with future projects.

Smith also helps fill the school’s “pirate chest,” gathers prizes for reading contests and puts together “kindness baskets” for deserving students.

“I greatly appreciate all the help. We can’t do it alone, so we all have to do it together,” she said.

Those interested in getting involved may contact Smith at (262) 391-2258.