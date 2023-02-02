It’s 2 p.m. on a Wednesday, long after the lunch rush and well before dinner. Still, the parking lot at Park Avenue Sports Cafe is quickly filling up as it officially reopens for business.

Co-owner Ali Gani is running back and forth, seating guests and warmly greeting his returning regulars.

“There's been people coming in, literally, since 11 o’clock. They were kind of lining up out the door,” he remarked.

The sports cafe was closed for six-and-a-half weeks after a fire broke out above the kitchen. While the restaurant was undergoing a routine cleaning after hours, the Beaver Dam Police Department received a notification that there was a sprinkler flow alarm in the building. Within a minute, a deputy from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported that there was an active fire.

The fire department confirmed that the sports cafe’s cleaning crew was not inside before making their way to the roof to extinguish the flames. Further investigation revealed a small fire in the truss system above the ceiling tiles. A sprinkler head in the rear of the kitchen had activated and prevented it from spreading.

As Gani puts it, they might have found themselves replacing much more than just appliances if the fire had burned a little longer.

“Thank god for the alarm system and thank god for the Beaver Dam Fire Department. They saved the building. Another five or 10 minutes, and we probably would have lost the entire kitchen. We would have been out for months,” he said.

The sports cafe shut down the next day, Dec. 14, just a week before the holidays. Gani and co-owner Billy Jonuzi acknowledge that while it was a stressful time for them, their staff faced a much more uncertain future. They were told repairs could take three to four months.

A GoFundMe organized in support of the restaurant and its employees raised over $3,600.

“It was a difficult time, that's for sure. Given the timing, I just felt terrible for the staff,” Gani stated. “The servers and bartenders depend on that cash for income, especially for the holidays. It was a bummer that we weren't able to be open.”

Luckily, all that was needed to restore the dining room was a coat of paint, a new ceiling, light fixtures and booths. The bar’s iconic murals were intact.

The sports cafe found themselves waiting a short six weeks for kitchen appliances, and after that, it didn’t take long to get the restaurant up and running. The entire staff came back for the reopening — a feat, considering the current state of understaffing many businesses face.

In the weeks after the fire, the sports cafe saw an outpouring of love on Facebook. They gained 300 followers and saw dozens of comments offering condolences and assistance in restoring the restaurant.

Gani and Jonuzi say that they didn’t expect to receive so much support from their customers. Well, maybe they had an inkling.

“We've been here for 12 years now, and we have nothing but love for the community,” Jonuzi said. “It makes it very easy to operate a business when you have that love.”

“We got the people’s support. It feels good to be back,” Gani added.

There’s no ribbon-cutting or reopening party planned… yet. For now, Gani and Jonuzi are just glad to be back in business.

“A lot of people didn't know we were opening today. I just talked to a customer that saw cars and wanted to check if we're open or not,” Jonuzi said. “Everyone’s been happy to see this beautiful place again.”