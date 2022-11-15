 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juneau, Alaska man charged with 4th OWI in Juneau County

Wisconsin_State_patrol

A trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post came across the driver early Tuesday morning. 

 WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

A Juneau, Alaska man was arrested for suspicion of OWI in Juneau County early Tuesday. If he is found guilty, it will be his 4th offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post, a trooper came across a vehicle that was parked illegally on the side of I 90/94 shortly after 1 a.m. They approached the 43-year-old driver who exhibited multiple signs of impairment.

After undergoing sobriety tests, the driver was arrested.

A fourth OWI arrest in Wisconsin carries a Class H felony charge with penalties including 60 or more days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines. A cash bond will be set by the Juneau County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon.

