Juneau County adopts 2023 budget including $3.7M debt

The Juneau County Board passed the 2023 budget at its meeting Tuesday, despite some dissent from supervisors and residents.

The total budget including all expenditures is set at $47,140,888, down over $1.1 million from 2022. This amount supports the county’s operating budget as well as a slew of projects, purchases and improvements. Notably, it includes a 3% wage increase for all county employees, excluding elected officials.

The budget also comes with a hefty debt — $3.74 million.

The funds will be borrowed in December and become immediately available to the county. Board members serving on the Finance Committee stressed that the amount will be paid off using a portion of the debt levy by March 1, 2023.

“It’s a short-term debt, the same as what we did last year,” County Finance Director Lori Chipman said. “The $2.5 million we borrowed in December was paid off in March.”

During the board’s public hearing, residents called the necessity of the debt into question. Some demanded that the county spend within its means, while others pointed to rising property assessments, asking how many property owners would be able to afford both their homes and future tax increases.

“Yes, we need a police force. Yes, we need the streets plowed in the winter and repaired in the summer,” William Riley, a Mauston resident said. “But you can’t continue to borrow money forever.”

“My property value has been re-assessed an additional $123,700,” said William Baker, a retired resident. “I can see the writing on the wall. The county is borrowing money now but will be looking to increase my taxes soon.”

While property assessments are going up, the mill rate, or the rate property owners will be taxed based on every $1,000 in value, is going down. The 2023 budget projects an operating mill rate of $3.9455, which is a decrease of $0.6427 from 2022.

The $3.74 million in borrowed funds will go toward capital improvement projects, which are major purchases that go beyond the budget’s one-year time frame.

“An operating expense is payroll, office supplies, fuel… all the stuff that is consumable. A building is a long-term asset, a squad car or equipment for road projects. Those all have lives that extend out into the future,” Chipman explained.

Capital items for 2023 include six squad cars for the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, four plow trucks, a waste compactor and carpeting for the jail. The bulk of the spending will be done on road reconstruction on County Road I and HH.

Board members asked if the roadwork could be put off to decrease the amount needed to be borrowed, which Dis. 15 Supervisor Roy Granger, who serves on both the Finance and Highway & Public Works Committees, quickly shot down.

“We’ve been putting them off long enough,” Granger stated. “We’ll lose billions of dollars if we don’t do (these projects). We’ve turned back two or three this year that there was just no money to fund.”

The resolution authorizing the $3.74 million debt passed 16 to 4 with 1 absent. Jack Jasinski, Dis. 11, Aimee R. Stieve, Dis. 21, Ray Zipperer, Dis. 13, and newly-appointed supervisor Thomas Winters, Dis. 10, all voted against the measure.

The budget passed similarly, 17 to 3 with 1 absent. Stieve, Zipperer and Winters remained opposed.

“I think we all have to trust the communities that are actively dealing with the issues,” Kim Strompolis, Dis. 3, concluded. “If this is the amount that Finance came up with and says is necessary, I think we have to trust them that this is the bottom line.”