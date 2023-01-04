Juneau County welcomes first baby of 2023

For Jelena Thomas and Skyler Doane, 2023 has already been full of “firsts.”

The Mauston couple had their first baby together on January 1 at 7:13 a.m. — the first baby born in Juneau County in the new year.

Malaya Lee was born at the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.

For earning the title of Mile Bluff’s first baby of 2023, Malaya received a VISA gift card from the medical center, a $25 savings account from the Bank of Mauston, a gift certificate for her first prescription from Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy and a 1-year subscription to the Juneau County Star-Times.

In nearby Tomah, Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk welcomed their daughter Angelin at 11:53 p.m. The couple were surprised to hear that their baby was Tomah Health’s first of 2023.

“Yes, great emotion and beyond compare,” Lopez said through an interpreter. “We were very proud and couldn’t wait to have her here.”

Angelin weighed in at 7 pounds. The couple received a gift basket from the Women’s Health Services department for the honor of having the hospital’s first baby of the new year.

“It’s a great joy and I hope to be the best dad for her,” Pedilla added.

According to Eric Prise, the hospital’s marketing and public relations director, 237 babies were born at Tomah Health last year including 120 girls and 117 boys.

This is a slight downturn from 2021, which saw 284 births.

As for the most popular names in 2022, Prise said that Tomah Health’s top names for girls included Amelia, Eden, Ella, Ellie, Madelynn and Maeve. Grayson was the clear winner among boy’s names, followed closely by Avery, Carter, Connor, Declan, Isaac, Oliver and Weston.